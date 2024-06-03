Sally Nugent remembers ‘incredibly brave’ Rob Burrow after death at 41

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sally Nugent remembers ‘incredibly brave’ Rob Burrow after death at 41

By Press Association
BBC presenter Sally Nugent (Peter Byrne/PA)
BBC presenter Sally Nugent (Peter Byrne/PA)

BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent has remembered Rob Burrow as “incredibly brave, frightened of nobody” following his death aged 41 with motor neurone disease (MND).

The experiences of the former rugby league star were chronicled on the morning TV programme over the years and Nugent spent a lot of time with Burrow and his family.

Speaking on the show, Nugent said: “I’ve got a list of notes here with all the facts and figures about Rob and the money that him and Kevin (Sinfield, his former teammate) have raised and the incredible career he’s had.

Rob Burrow death
Former rugby league star Rob Burrow (Danny Lawson/PA)

“And actually, the numbers don’t really matter so much this morning, do they? What matters is talking about that man. And we’ve seen him as a player, haven’t we? We’ve seen that strength.

She added: “When he was a kid trying to play rugby in his local team, everyone said he was too small and he ignored them all.

“And that is what made him so, so powerful. He’s incredibly strong for his height, incredibly quick.”

“When you look at how he performed on the pitch, it is no surprise the man that we’ve seen off the pitch too because he worked for his teammates.

Rob Burrow File Photo
Rob Burrow playing for Leeds Rhinos (Dave Howarth/PA)

“He was incredibly brave, frightened of nobody, these huge big intimidating men, miles taller than him, he didn’t care. He knew he could beat them.”

Burrow’s former team, Leeds Rhinos, said he “passed away peacefully” at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield, near his home, surrounded by his family, after becoming ill earlier this week.

Nugent said Burrow’s diagnosis with MND came “horribly quickly” after he retired from rugby league, “when he had so many hopes and dreams for his future”.

She added: “In lots of ways he didn’t give up on that future. He was diagnosed and then very quickly, we went into lockdown. He wanted to make more memories with the kids and he wasn’t really able to do that.

“But they did in their own way. They fought against it in a way.

“He wanted the children to still have their dad, to remember him. And you have to remember at this point, he was fighting for every single day. And he was changing what people thought about MND along the way.”

Reflecting on Burrow’s legacy, she said: “I think what he did that changed everything for people who are diagnosed with motor neurone disease is he did not hide away.

“Lots of people just want to stay home – it’s frightening to go out, you’re losing your power to walk, to communicate.

“What he did was he invited us in at his most vulnerable moments, which is an incredible thing to do. And he went on and carried on living a life.”