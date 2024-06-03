Jodie Whittaker to return to stage for first time in more than a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jodie Whittaker to return to stage for first time in more than a decade

By Press Association
Jodie Whittaker is returning to the stage, playing the title role in The Duchess, a re-telling of John Webster’s classic play The Duchess Of Malfi (Handout/PA)
Jodie Whittaker is returning to the stage for the first time in more than a decade to star in a contemporary adaptation of The Duchess Of Malfi.

The Doctor Who star will take on the title role in The Duchess, a re-telling of John Webster’s classic play, adapted and directed by Zinnie Harris.

In the play, Whittaker’s character is recently widowed and searching for a new lease of life, so defies her family’s wishes by remarrying beneath her class.

When her brothers, driven by greed and rage, discover her second marriage they unleash a series of cruel and devastating punishments against her that repress her power.

Whittaker said: “I’m beyond delighted to return to the stage after over a decade, and even more so to lead Zinnie Harris’s incredibly powerful adaptation of John Webster’s harrowing drama.

“Zinnie has so brilliantly propelled The Duchess Of Malfi into contemporary culture, which is what originally drew me to the piece.

“Being able to portray the Duchess’s tragic and captivating story on stage every night is a true honour.”

Whittaker, best known for her roles in Doctor Who and Broadchurch, has been absent from the stage since 2012, when she played the title role in Antigone at the National Theatre opposite Christopher Eccleston.

– The Duchess will run at London’s Trafalgar Theatre from October 5 to December 20, and tickets are on sale now.