Black Lace founder and Agadoo singer Colin Gibb dies aged 70

By Press Association
Alan Barton and Colin Gibb of Black Lace (Alamy/PA)
Black Lace singer Colin Gibb, best known for novelty hit Agadoo, has been remembered as “a great friend” after his death at the age of 70.

The group first found fame in 1979 when they competed in the Eurovision Song Contest with their song Mary Ann.

They also enjoyed a novelty hit with Do The Conga in 1989, but it is 1984’s Agadoo that was their biggest hit and a staple of weddings, parties and discos for many years.

A statement from the group’s management NOW Music to the PA news agency said: “Unfortunately Colin passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon.

“He’d recently announced his departure from the entertainment industry and was looking forward to enjoying his retirement with his wife Susan.

“We are all deeply shocked and saddened by the news. Colin was the founder member of Black Lace, together with Alan Barton and they had huge hits through the 80s.

“Colin was a great friend and will be sadly missed.”

The band underwent several line-up changes over the years, and Gibb occasionally took breaks from performing with the group, but always returned to his pineapple-print shirt.

Fellow band member Barton died in 1995.

The group’s other hits were Superman, Hokey Cokey, I Am The Music Man and Wig-Wam Bam.

Gibb continued to play live with Black Lace until recently and their management company billed them as “the UK’s number 1 party band”, saying they are “as popular as ever.”