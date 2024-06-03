Police officers who posed with Laurence Fox ‘didn’t know who he was’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police officers who posed with Laurence Fox ‘didn’t know who he was’

By Press Association
Laurence Fox speaking during the protest march at Parliament Square (David Parry/PA)
Two Metropolitan police officers who posed for a photo with Laurence Fox will face no action from force bosses because they did not know who he was.

Fox posted the photograph on his feed on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption “good cops”, leading to questions from some social media users.

On Monday, the force said: “The officers were unaware of Mr Fox’s public profile and merely agreed to a photo out of politeness.

“It can be easy for people who are very active on social media to assume that online personalities are as familiar to others as they are to them.

“That isn’t always the case.

“We have no plans to take any action against the officers involved who we believe were acting in good faith.”

Fox gave a speech at a protest organised by Tommy Robinson in Westminster on Saturday.

He has been involved in various controversies, and was sacked by GB News after making unflattering remarks about journalist Ava Evans on air.

In April this year, he was ordered to pay £180,000 in damages after he was sued by drag artist Crystal and former Stonewall trustee Simon Blake over comments he made on X.

And a picture he posted of broadcaster Narinder Kaur on the social media site is under investigation by police amid allegations of upskirting, a term used to describe taking pictures of people under their clothes without their permission.