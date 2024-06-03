Coldplay thank fans for helping band exceed climate target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Coldplay thank fans for helping band exceed climate target

By Press Association
Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Coldplay are claiming that the band have exceeded their climate change target after pledging to put on one of the greenest tours in history.

The British band – made up of frontman Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion and known for the songs Viva La Vida, Paradise and Yellow – have long advocated for greater environmental efforts in the industry.

Coldplay said they would reduce carbon emissions by “at least 50%” for their 2022-2024 Music Of The Spheres Tour by using rechargeable batteries fuelled by renewable sources for shows along with other efforts.

A statement on Monday from the band said that CO2 emissions are “59% less” for the first two years of the series of dates compared to Coldplay’s stadium tour from 2016 to 2017, according to figures verified by the MIT Environmental Solutions Initiative.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to our incredible touring family and to all the brilliant people who’ve made this possible,” Coldplay added.

“Most of all, we’d like to thank everyone who’s come to a show and helped charge the show batteries on the power bikes and kinetic dance floors; everyone who’s arrived by foot, bike, ride share or public transport; everyone who’s come with refillable water bottles or returned their LED wristband for recycling; and everyone who’s bought a ticket, which means you’ve already planted one of seven million trees so far.

“As a band, and as an industry, we’re a long way from where we need to be on this.

“But we’re grateful for everyone’s help so far, and we salute everyone who’s making efforts to push things in the right direction.”

Coldplay have long campaigned for climate action, with Martin saying in 2019 that they would not launch a globe-trotting tour for their album Everyday Life due to environmental concerns.

In October 2021, the band performed at the Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize at Alexandra Palace in north London with the aid of 60 people pedalling bicycles.

Coldplay were also part of an environmental law charity ClientEarth campaign earlier that year, along with Brian Eno and Anna Calvi, to curate playlists to encourage action on climate change.