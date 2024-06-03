Jennifer Lawrence and Anya Taylor-Joy opt for casual looks at Dior show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jennifer Lawrence and Anya Taylor-Joy opt for casual looks at Dior show

By Press Association
Jennifer Lawrence (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jennifer Lawrence (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jennifer Lawrence and Anya Taylor-Joy have opted for casual looks at a Dior fashion show in Scotland.

The Cruise 2025 collection was presented by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri in the gardens of Drummond Castle in Perthshire.

Brand ambassador Lawrence, who won the best Oscar actress gong for Silver Linings Playbook, wore a leopard print belted coat, which featured in Dior’s autumn/winter 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week in February, on the front row.

Dior Cruise 2025 show
Anya Taylor-Joy (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She also opted for white top and flared jeans, leaning into the more casual aesthetic that Chiuri experimented with in her last collection.

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams – who played Christian Dior’s sister, Catherine, in the recent Apple TV+ show The New Look – also wore leopard print from the last collection.

She styled the look similarly to the runway, wearing the belted leopard print two-piece with mini shorts over a black long-sleeve turtleneck.

Dior Cruise 2025 show
Rosamund Pike (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Fresh off her press tour for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, The Queen’s Gambit star Taylor-Joy also tapped into the trend for short shorts, wearing hers with stirrup leggings, a black turtleneck and a grey blazer slung over the top.

Emily In Paris star Lily Collins, who attended alongside her husband Charlie McDowell, also got the all-black memo for the front row, wearing a turtleneck paired with a utility jacket and matching skirt.

Gone Girl actress Rosamund Pike chose a more timeless look, donning a slouchy belted trench coat over a black turtleneck and white wide-legged trousers.

Meanwhile, Spice Girl star Geri Horner was elegant in all white, wearing a boxy jacket with an embellished neckline over a turtleneck and a long A-line skirt.

Dior Cruise 2025 show
Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Also among the celebrities was Good Will Hunting actress Minnie Driver, all in black, and tennis star Emma Raducanu, dressed in white.

Chiuri was inspired by her location for the Cruise 2025 location, opening the show with plenty of tartan looks, with a twist which included a punk sensibility – such as jagged hems, flashes of skin, bedazzling, tartan hotpants and heavy black boots – throughout.

She collaborated with Samantha McCoach, the Scottish designer of the brand Le Kilt, and took historical inspiration.

Dior’s Instagram listed a series of late-medieval tapestries known as La Dame a la Licorne and needlework by Mary, Queen of Scots as key jumping-off points for the clothes.

Models wore flouncy white shirts with stiff, tight corsets over the top – reminiscent of the Bridgerton-inspired Regency dressing that has become so popular thanks to the Netflix show – as well a selection of outfits featuring heavy medieval-inspired chainmail in various forms.

Dior Cruise 2025 show
Minnie Driver (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The show ended with a procession of bagpipe players lining the runway, as the stream of models gave showgoers one last look at their outfits.

This wasn’t the first time Dior had touched down in Scotland.

Back in 1955, Christian Dior held two fashion shows in the country: one at the Gleneagles hotel in Perthshire, and the other at the Central Hotel in Glasgow.