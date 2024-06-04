Boy Meets World actress Trina McGee pregnant at 54

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy Meets World actress Trina McGee pregnant at 54

By Press Association
Boy Meets World actress Trina McGee has announced she is pregnant at the age of 54 (Eugene Powers/Alamy Live News/PA)
Boy Meets World actress Trina McGee has announced she is pregnant at the age of 54.

The US sitcom star is best known for her role as Angela Moore, the love interest of Shawn Hunter, played by Rider Strong, from 1997 to 2000.

In a post on Instagram, she said: “At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you.”

The post was set to the song Baby Love by The Supremes and she wrote in the caption: “Gonna sign off social media for a bit. Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance.”

McGee is already mother to three children. She has two with her ex-husband Courtland Davis, from whom she split in 2001, and has another from a previous relationship.

McGee has been married to husband Marcello Thedford for 16 years.

Her other roles include 1990s series such as Martin, Family Matters and The Sinbad Show and the 1996 Daylight.

She most recently appeared in the 2023 film Classmates.

Boy Meets World ran for seven series from 1993 to 2000 and followed a group of teenagers juggling school, friends and romance.

It starred Ben Savage as Cory Matthews and Danielle Fishel as his love interest, Topanga.