BBC boss warns public broadcasting in ‘red alert situation’ around world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

BBC boss warns public broadcasting in ‘red alert situation’ around world

By Press Association
BBC Director-General Tim Davie (Hannah McKay/PA)
BBC Director-General Tim Davie (Hannah McKay/PA)

The boss of the BBC has warned that public broadcasting is in a “red alert situation”.

The director-general of the corporation Tim Davie appeared at the Media And Telecoms 2024 And Beyond Conference at the Park Plaza London Riverbank on Tuesday.

He said he was feeling “more positive and confident” about public service broadcasting in the UK, but warned that elsewhere, this is not the case.

“I don’t want to be a market failure,” Mr Davie added. “And by the way, that’s what’s happening around the world.

“And I would suggest a… bit of time lecturing on what’s happening in the rest of the world, it’s scary, it is really problematic. I mean, not marginally troublesome, I would say we’re in a red alert situation in many, many markets.

“And as politics gets more polarised, we’ve got to decide where we want to be.”

Mr Davie also said that the issue was a “real challenge for us”, before adding: “This is not a criticism, news organisations trying to make their economics work will go for polarisation.”

The Sun’s Who Cares Wins Awards
Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon (Ian West/PA)

Elsewhere, Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon said: “Lots of people don’t necessarily seek out trust and truth, and that’s a battle we’re engaged (in).”

She added that she was “hard-pressed” to find a show from a streaming platform which had a “change and impact”, and the only one she could think of was “probably” Prime Video’s Clarkson’s Farm for opening up conversations about farming in the UK.

“We’re not thinking about maximisation of dwell time as the soul of success, because when you are… that only leads to things that are more salacious,” Ms Mahon added.

She also said that leads viewers towards “things that are bad for you”.