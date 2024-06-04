Statue of comedian Victoria Wood toppled by taxi in town centre collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Statue of comedian Victoria Wood toppled by taxi in town centre collision

By Press Association
A life-size bronze statue of the late comedian Victoria Wood has been knocked down by a taxi (Danny Lawson/PA)
A statue of the late comedian Victoria Wood has been toppled in her home town after a taxi crashed into it.

The two-metre high sculpture was ripped off its base from the collision in Bury, Greater Manchester, shortly after 10pm on Monday.

Greater Manchester Police said the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious or life-changing. No arrests were made.

Victoria Wood statue
The statue of Victoria Wood was unveiled in 2019 by fellow comedian Ted Robbins, left, and her brother Chris Foote Wood (Danny Lawson/PA)

The bronze statue had stood opposite Bury Library, from which Wood said she used to steal books because she was too chronically shy to ask a librarian how to join.

It was unveiled in May 2019 in tribute to the much-loved actress and writer, who died in April 2016 aged 62 from cancer.

Created by Graham Ibbeson, who sculpted a famous memorial to Eric Morecambe, the life-sized monument was a joint project of Bury Council and Wood’s estate and was funded in part by a crowdfunding appeal set up by her brother Chris Foote Wood.

Victoria Wood wearing a blue and white scarf on a red carpet
Victoria Wood died in April 2016 aged 62 from cancer (PA)

On Tuesday, Mr Foote Wood said: “It’s a terrible shock to be told that your sister has been knocked down by a taxi but Victoria always was tough and her bronze statue even more so. She’ll be back good as new very soon.”

A spokesman for Bury Council said: “Victoria Wood was a national treasure, and we are proud to call her one of our own.

“(The statue) has been a source of great pleasure to many visitors to Bury, and it’s a huge disappointment that this incident has happened.

“We are currently making arrangements for the statue to be removed and kept in a safe place while we assess the extent of the damage to it. We will be in close contact with Victoria’s family in deciding what to do next.”

Wood was born in Prestwich and attended Bury Grammar School for Girls before becoming a multi Bafta Award-winning comedian, writer and actor.