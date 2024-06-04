BBC drama to explore Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s imprisonment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

BBC drama to explore Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s imprisonment

By Press Association
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian citizen, was detained in 2016 and only returned to the UK in March 2022 (Ian West/PA)
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian citizen, was detained in 2016 and only returned to the UK in March 2022 (Ian West/PA)

A new BBC drama will explore the lengthy imprisonment of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in Iran.

The 46-year-old British-Iranian citizen was detained in 2016 and only returned to the UK in March 2022.

The four-part show will also look at the struggle of her husband Richard Ratcliffe, who went on hunger strike twice as part of his campaign for his wife’s release.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe detained
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Richard Ratcliffe (Victoria Jones/PA)

It will be based on the upcoming book A Yard of Sky: A Story Of Love, Resistance And Hope, written by the couple as a story of their struggle to get political action and Mrs Ratcliffe home.

The factual drama covers the period from the day she was arrested on April 3 2016 by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard at Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran after a holiday visit, where she had taken her daughter Gabriella to see her parents, to her release and return to the UK six years later.

A BBC spokesman said: “Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Richard Ratcliffe’s extraordinary experiences captured everyone’s hearts; their journey is one of despair, courage and hope, spanning two countries and six years, and ultimately, it’s a story of how this family, who were forced apart by international events, were finally reunited.”

It will be made by Fremantle-backed Dancing Ledge Productions – who also made the based on real life drama The Salisbury Poisonings and Martin Freeman-starring police show The Responder – for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.