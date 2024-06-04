Britain remains very good place to be Jewish, says Jewish News editor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Britain remains very good place to be Jewish, says Jewish News editor

By Press Association
Mr Cohen was made an MBE at Windsor Castle (Ben Birchall/PA)
The editor of a UK-based Jewish newspaper has said Britain “remains a very good place to be Jewish” amid ongoing tensions caused by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Justin Cohen, 43, also described reporting on the first few months of the conflict for Jewish News as “incredibly intense”.

Mr Cohen, from Borehamwood in Hertfordshire, was made an MBE for services to Holocaust Remembrance and the Jewish community by the Prince of Wales on Tuesday, after being named in the New Year Honours list.

The Prince of Wales pins an MBE medal on Justin Cohen inside Windsor Castle
Mr Cohen spoke with the Prince of Wales about his work at Jewish News (Jonathan Brady/PA)

There have been many flare-ups involving Jewish groups across the UK since Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7 last year, including at pro-Palestinian and antisemitism marches in London.

Two men appeared in court last month accused of plotting to carry out an Islamic State-inspired gun attack against a Jewish community in the north-west of England.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Cohen said: “Thinking at this point that Jewish-Muslim relations have failed because there are issues with it is a dereliction of duty.

“For anyone who’s a proud Jewish Brit or Muslim Brit, we are going to be living together for many more years to come so there is a responsibility to continue those relations going forward.”

He added: “Despite some reports to the contrary, Britain remains, I think, a very good place to be Jewish, far from the suggestions that people are running away or packing their bags.”

Mr Cohen said he went to school with one of the British Israelis who was named as having been killed on October 7.

Asked how he found reporting on the conflict, he said: “The first couple of months, October, November, were like nothing I’ve ever experienced before.

“I was hearing constantly from the hostage families in Israel who were speaking to the national media.

“It was incredibly intense, but all the way we have done our very best to present a balanced view.”

Mr Cohen said he spoke with William about the circulation of Jewish News, a free weekly newspaper, as well as the challenges of recent months and any antisemitism concerns from readers as he received his royal honour at Windsor Castle.

He previously worked with the Princess of Wales on a photography exhibition in which Her Majesty helped take pictures of some of the UK’s last remaining Holocaust survivors, and said Kate “went so far above and beyond” to help out with the project.

Mr Cohen has worked at Jewish News for more than 23 years after starting at the newspaper on a work experience placement.

Asked about his career with the newspaper, he said: “To be a journalist working within a community that I’m part of, and covering on a daily basis issues that are of interest to my family and friends and affects them directly very often, is something quite unique.”