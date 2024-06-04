Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy returns to Peaky Blinders: This is one for the fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy returns to Peaky Blinders: This is one for the fans

By Press Association
Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy returns to Peaky Blinders: This is one for the fans (Matt Squire/Caryn Mandabach)
Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy returns to Peaky Blinders: This is one for the fans (Matt Squire/Caryn Mandabach)

A Peaky Blinders film starring Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy is coming to Netflix, it has been announced.

Murphy will reprise his role as gangster Tommy Shelby for the upcoming film from creator Steven Knight, following on from the BBC show which ran for six series from 2013 to 2022.

On Tuesday, Netflix shared a photograph of a bulky script titled A Peaky Blinders Film, which confirmed it will be directed by Tom Harper.

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me,” Murphy said in a statement.

“It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders.

“This is one for the fans.”

The original series followed the Shelby family, a gang rising to prominence in post-First World War Birmingham.

Knight previously confirmed the cast are set to begin filming in Birmingham in September, and the film will follow the family into the Second World War.

Murphy won legions of fans for his performance as a member of the notorious Shelby family, before he swept awards season earlier this year for his starring role in Oppenheimer.

The Irish actor took home an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a Bafta and a Screen Actors Guild award for his turn as theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer in Sir Christopher Nolan’s biopic about the father of the atomic bomb.