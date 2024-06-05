Serpentine unveils 2024 pavilion inspired by traditional Korean home courtyard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Serpentine unveils 2024 pavilion inspired by traditional Korean home courtyard

By Press Association
The Serpentine Pavilion is comprised of five ‘islands’ encircling a void at its centre (Iwan Baan/Mass Studies/Serpentine/PA)
The Serpentine Pavilion is comprised of five ‘islands’ encircling a void at its centre (Iwan Baan/Mass Studies/Serpentine/PA)

The Serpentine Galleries has unveiled this year’s summer pavilion which takes inspiration from the open courtyard found in traditional Korean homes.

Titled Archipelagic Void and designed by South Korean architect Minsuk Cho and his firm Mass Studies, it aims to embrace the “many existing peripheral elements while exploring the centre as a void”.

The 23rd Serpentine Pavilion based in London’s Kensington Gardens, opening on June 7, will host a newly commissioned soundscape, a library and a series of performances and talks.

Serpentine Pavilion 2024 has been designed by Minsuk Cho and his firm Mass Studies (Iwan Baan/Mass Studies/Serpentine/PA)

The new structure is comprised of five “islands” with each point being unique in size, form, name and purpose, providing a multifaceted platform for the Serpentine’s upcoming live programme.

Each island will host a different area including the gallery, the library, the auditorium, the tea house and the play tower.

The islands encircle a void at the centre, taking inspiration from the open courtyard, known as a madang, in traditional Korean houses.

The gallery will play host to a six-channel sound installation created by musician and composer Jang Young-Gyu.

The pavilion is based in London’s Kensington Gardens (Iwan Baan/Mass Studies/Serpentine /PA)

For the music, Jang has incorporated sounds from nature and human activities recorded in Kensington Gardens with traditional Korean vocal music and instruments.

Meanwhile, the tea house has been designed by James Grey West and The Library Of Unread Books has been created by artist Heman Chong and archivist Renee Staal.

It has been set up to function as a “living” reference library as each book has been donated by its previous owner.

The pavilion also features the play tower, a pyramid structure fitted with a bright orange netscape for visitors to climb and interact with.

The largest structure of the islands is the auditorium, which features benches built into its inner walls, providing an area for public gathering, performances and talks.

The pavilion runs from June 7 to October 27 (Mass Studies/Serpentine/PA)

Cho said: “We are honoured and grateful to unveil Archipelagic Void in June.

“To realise the Pavilion, we began by asking what can be uncovered and added to the Serpentine site, which has already featured over 20 historical iterations at the centre of the lawn, from a roster of great architects and artists.

“To approach this new chapter differently, instead of viewing it as a carte blanche, we embraced the challenge of considering the many existing peripheral elements while exploring the centre as a void.

“It also begins to address the history of the Serpentine Pavilion. By inverting the centre as a void, we shift our architectural focus away from the built centre of the past, facilitating new possibilities and narratives.”

The Serpentine Pavilion will run from June 7 to October 27.