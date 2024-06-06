Cara Delevingne celebrates two ‘magical years’ with girlfriend Minke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cara Delevingne celebrates two ‘magical years’ with girlfriend Minke

By Press Association
Model and actress Cara Delevingne (Ian West/PA)
Cara Delevingne has celebrated “two magical years” with her girlfriend Minke.

The model and actress, who just wrapped up a run in the leading role in Cabaret in the West End, shared a string of photos of the pair, giving fans a rare insight into her romance with the musician.

Delevingne, 31, previously revealed that she met her girlfriend, real name Leah Mason, while they were at Bedales boarding school in Hampshire and after losing touch they reconnected 12 later at an Alanis Morissette concert.

She wrote on Instagram: “Two magical years with you and so many pictures of us kissing in front of things.

“These past two years have been A LOT of life. A lot of change, growth, pain and most importantly LOVE and I am so lucky to have found the perfect person to ride life’s ups and downs with.

“I cannot imagine living life without you. I spent so long looking for my partner in crime, little did I know that it would be someone I went to school with (and had a baby gay crush on).

“Here’s to many more years being us… keep scrolling to see a spontaneous photoshoot in Venice which we thought was a photography lesson. So happy we went through with it.”

The pictures show the pair kissing in front of a sunset, at a festival and on a speedboat.

Delevingne previously told Vogue: “She’s the type of person who has boundaries, and there came a point with me when she wasn’t going to have it much longer, and it was a blessing in disguise,

“It’s the first time I feel like I’m in a relationship not trying to rescue someone.”

Delevingne first found fame as a catwalk star but has also forged a career as an actress, starring in the TV series Carnival Row and Only Murders In The Building and the films Paper Towns and Suicide Squad.

She made her London theatre debut as Sally Bowles in Cabaret, starring opposite Luke Treadaway as the Emcee.