Cara Delevingne celebrates two ‘magical years’ with girlfriend Minke

Cara Delevingne has celebrated “two magical years” with her girlfriend Minke.

The model and actress, who just wrapped up a run in the leading role in Cabaret in the West End, shared a string of photos of the pair, giving fans a rare insight into her romance with the musician.

Delevingne, 31, previously revealed that she met her girlfriend, real name Leah Mason, while they were at Bedales boarding school in Hampshire and after losing touch they reconnected 12 later at an Alanis Morissette concert.

She wrote on Instagram: “Two magical years with you and so many pictures of us kissing in front of things.

“These past two years have been A LOT of life. A lot of change, growth, pain and most importantly LOVE and I am so lucky to have found the perfect person to ride life’s ups and downs with.

“I cannot imagine living life without you. I spent so long looking for my partner in crime, little did I know that it would be someone I went to school with (and had a baby gay crush on).

“Here’s to many more years being us… keep scrolling to see a spontaneous photoshoot in Venice which we thought was a photography lesson. So happy we went through with it.”

The pictures show the pair kissing in front of a sunset, at a festival and on a speedboat.

Delevingne previously told Vogue: “She’s the type of person who has boundaries, and there came a point with me when she wasn’t going to have it much longer, and it was a blessing in disguise,

“It’s the first time I feel like I’m in a relationship not trying to rescue someone.”

Delevingne first found fame as a catwalk star but has also forged a career as an actress, starring in the TV series Carnival Row and Only Murders In The Building and the films Paper Towns and Suicide Squad.

She made her London theatre debut as Sally Bowles in Cabaret, starring opposite Luke Treadaway as the Emcee.