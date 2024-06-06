Ronan Keating to step down from Magic Radio breakfast show after seven years

Ronan Keating has announced he is stepping down from hosting the Magic Radio breakfast show after seven years.

The Boyzone singer, who presents the show with Harriet Scott, said he will leave the show at the end of July so he can focus on “reconnecting” with his music.

Speaking on the programme, he said: “It’s been very difficult for me to come to this conclusion, and to make this decision.”

After 7 fantastic years @ronanofficial has announced he is hanging up the headphones on Magic Breakfast 💙 https://t.co/cPiOhwGv8H — Magic Radio (@magicfm) June 6, 2024

He added: “I have loved every single minute, this has not been an easy decision at all.

“I came on board as you know (Harriet) for a year, maybe two, and I’ve loved the job so much that I’ve stayed here for seven.

“We’ve had an amazing time and we’ve been through some incredibly emotional times with people at home. Those two years that the world changed.

“It was an honour to be able to be in people’s homes and communicate with them like we did.

“So although I won’t be waking the nation up any more with you (Harriet), I look forward to reconnecting with what I did before this – getting back to my music and touring.

“Even though I’ve been doing it, trying to do both together has not been easy at times.

“And getting back to being with my family – you know, doing school runs and those things that I’ve missed out on. Waking up with my wife in the morning. I know it sounds ridiculous but it’s really important and I’ve missed that.”

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm (Suzan Moore/PA)

He concluded: “I’m not leaving the Magic Radio family, just Magic Breakfast, for me it’s time for me to go. A massive thank you to everybody for the love you’ve shown me, the love you’ve shown this show for the last seven years. It’s been incredible.”

Keating joined Magic Radio in 2017 and his final show will be on July 31.

Co-host Scott will remain on Magic Radio and will continue hosting the breakfast show with Keating until the end of July, with further show news to follow.

She said: “I’m heartbroken that I’ll soon no longer be sharing my mornings with my sidekick, but I’m also absolutely delighted for him to be embarking on his next chapter.

“Ronan is one of a kind and I know we haven’t seen the last of him here at Magic!”

Rachel Mallender, content director at Magic Radio, said “Ronan is a brilliant broadcaster and after seven years of early mornings, entertaining millions across the nation, he’s certainly earned a well-deserved lie-in!

“While he’ll be popping up on the station, it’s only right that we give him a good send-off on Magic Radio Breakfast which has been his home since he joined, so do listen in across the summer as we say farewell.”