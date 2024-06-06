Folk singer ‘shot in the face with BB gun pellets’ in Somerset

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Folk singer ‘shot in the face with BB gun pellets’ in Somerset

By Press Association
Cara Dillon has said she was shot in the face by pellets from a suspected BB gun while walking through the town of Frome (Haydn West/PA)
Folk singer Cara Dillon has said she was shot in the face by pellets from a suspected BB gun while walking through a Somerset town.

Ms Dillon, from Dungiven, Co Londonderry, was one of two people hit in separate incidents in Frome on Wednesday evening.

The 48-year-old said she and her husband Sam Lakeman were on the corner of Bath Street and Cork Street when a vehicle drove past with the window down.

“We both heard an automatic BB or Airsoft gun fire about eight to 12 shots and I was hit in the face several times,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“My left eyeball was hit, my cheek and around my eye.

“It felt like someone had thrown a handful of stones at me, it was very painful.”

She said the incident left her “in tears” and she could not open her eye.

“While on the phone to the police, Sam started looking for pellets on the ground and found about seven,” she said.

She said the police were on the scene “very quickly” and were “very helpful and considerate”.

She said she was left with a “sore eye, headache and a bruise appearing on my cheek”, but she had visited the optician and “everything seems fine” with her eye.

In a statement provided to Sky News, Avon and Somerset Police said: “Officers are investigating two reports of individuals being hit by a suspected BB gun pellet in Bath Street and Rodden Road in Frome.

“Thankfully, we do not believe anyone has been seriously injured or required any medical treatment and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Ms Dillon won album of the year at the 2010 BBC Radio 2 folk awards and is a regular performer at Glastonbury.