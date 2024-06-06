Cara Delevingne says appearing in Cabaret has turned her world ‘upside down’

Actress and model Cara Delevingne has said appearing in the musical Cabaret has turned her world “upside down”.

The 31-year-old, who has starred in TV series Carnival Row and American Horror Story, made her stage debut earlier in the year as flamboyant flapper Sally Bowles in the West End production at the Playhouse Theatre.

The London-born star has now finished in the role, which has been filled by Heartstopper actress Rhea Norwood.

Delevingne uploaded a number of photos in an Instagram post, including one of her with American pop star Taylor Swift, who was reported to have watched the show recently.

She wrote: “Oh Cabaret… I will never be able to express how I truly feel.

“I wanted to give myself a few days to grasp the journey I have been through in the last couple of months, but my heart and brain are still buzzing.

“My world has been completely turned upside down by this experience.

“I am not sure where I begin and Sally Bowles ends and I am okay with that… this show is unlike anything else and what makes it so special is all the people involved.

“Thank you for all the support, laughs, tears and memories that I will never forget.

“I love you. I can definitely say I have been infected with the bug… mothertucker I’m ILL! I need to get back on a stage STAT Also can someone please tell me if the songs will ever stop playing in a loop in a head?”

Previously, the production has seen Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood, Holby City actress Amy Lennox, and Irish singer and actress Jessie Buckley take on the lead role at the venue.

Strictly Come Dancing contestant and Bad Education star Layton Williams was recently announced as Emcee, taking over from Olivier Award-winning actor Luke Treadaway.

Cabaret was revived in December 2021 and in April of the following year won seven Olivier Awards.