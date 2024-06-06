Cara Delevingne says appearing in Cabaret has turned her world ‘upside down’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Cara Delevingne says appearing in Cabaret has turned her world ‘upside down’

By Press Association
Cara Delevingne has reflected on her experience performing in Cabaret (Ian West/PA)
Cara Delevingne has reflected on her experience performing in Cabaret (Ian West/PA)

Actress and model Cara Delevingne has said appearing in the musical Cabaret has turned her world “upside down”.

The 31-year-old, who has starred in TV series Carnival Row and American Horror Story, made her stage debut earlier in the year as flamboyant flapper Sally Bowles in the West End production at the Playhouse Theatre.

The London-born star has now finished in the role, which has been filled by Heartstopper actress Rhea Norwood.

Delevingne uploaded a number of photos in an Instagram post, including one of her with American pop star Taylor Swift, who was reported to have watched the show recently.

She wrote: “Oh Cabaret… I will never be able to express how I truly feel.

“I wanted to give myself a few days to grasp the journey I have been through in the last couple of months, but my heart and brain are still buzzing.

“My world has been completely turned upside down by this experience.

“I am not sure where I begin and Sally Bowles ends and I am okay with that… this show is unlike anything else and what makes it so special is all the people involved.

“Thank you for all the support, laughs, tears and memories that I will never forget.

“I love you. I can definitely say I have been infected with the bug… mothertucker I’m ILL! I need to get back on a stage STAT Also can someone please tell me if the songs will ever stop playing in a loop in a head?”

Previously, the production has seen Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood, Holby City actress Amy Lennox, and Irish singer and actress Jessie Buckley take on the lead role at the venue.

Strictly Come Dancing contestant and Bad Education star Layton Williams was recently announced as Emcee, taking over from Olivier Award-winning actor Luke Treadaway.

Cabaret was revived in December 2021 and in April of the following year won seven Olivier Awards.