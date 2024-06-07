Barry Keoghan plays convict love interest in Sabrina Carpenter’s music video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Keoghan plays convict love interest in Sabrina Carpenter’s music video

By Press Association
Barry Keoghan plays love interest in girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter’s music video (Ian West/PA)
US star Sabrina Carpenter has released a new music video starring real-life boyfriend Barry Keoghan.

The Espresso singer has released her new single titled Please, Please, Please, from her upcoming sixth album Short n’ Sweet set for release on August 23.

The Bardia Zeinali-directed video sees Carpenter sitting in a holding cell – having been arrested at the end of her Espresso music video – before catching the eye of her real-life boyfriend Keoghan as he gets dragged into prison.

The 25-year-old is seen waiting for him on the outside as he is later released, and the video follows the pair as she aids in him kidnapping a man and robbing a bank.

Irish star Keoghan gets re-arrested and Carpenter is again waiting for him on the outside, before handcuffing him to a chair and putting duct tape over his mouth and kissing him.

Oscar nominee Keoghan, 31, recently attended the Met Gala in New York with girlfriend Carpenter.

He appeared to take inspiration from the Victorian era as he sported an eye-catching look by Burberry, made up of an olive velvet tailored suit and waistcoat, teamed with a ruffled cream shirt with a necktie and a black top hat.

While Carpenter wore an Oscar de la Renta black velvet bodice with a voluminous blue satin skirt.

The pair were also spotted at Coachella music festival together in April.