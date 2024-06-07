Kirstie Allsopp pays tribute to auctioneer father as ‘best of his generation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirstie Allsopp pays tribute to auctioneer father as ‘best of his generation’

By Press Association
Kirstie Allsopp has paid tribute to her late father (Aaron Chown/PA)
Kirstie Allsopp has paid tribute to her late father (Aaron Chown/PA)

Kirstie Allsopp has paid tribute to her father, who she said was the “best of his generation”.

Former Christie’s auction house chairman and  businessman Charles Henry Allsopp, the sixth Baron Hindlip, died on Wednesday, the Location, Location, Location presenter announced late on Thursday evening.

On Instagram, Allsopp, 52, shared a picture of the late peer, and wrote: “This is my Dad, Charlie Hindlip, he was a great auctioneer, the best of his generation, an artist, a gardener, a father of four, and grandfather of eight, a loving husband to a wife he lost too soon.

“He was a real star, he worked hard, played hard and went further than anyone ever expected.

“He died at home yesterday, surrounded by love, flowers and photographs, in a house he built, looking out over a stunning garden he created from scratch.

“I have been so proud to be his daughter all my life, and will be until the day I die. Bless you Dad, we loved you so much. ”

Her 66-year-old mother died in 2014 following a 26-year battle with cancer.

Allsopp and Phil Spencer have presented Location, Location, Location for more than 20 years and hosted Relocation, Relocation.

She has been dubbed “the queen of craft” for making Channel 4 programmes Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas and Kirstie’s Celebrity Craft Masters.

Baron Allsopp, also the father of TV presenter Sofie Allsopp and Henry William Allsopp, who is know the seventh Baron Hindlip, was 83.