Swifties gather at Murrayfield ahead of first UK date on Eras tour

Hundreds of fans are gathering at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh as Taylor Swift prepares to perform the first of three Scottish dates on her Eras tour.

Crowds of “Swifties” began arriving at the venue on Friday, some wearing the star’s official tour merchandise while others are attending in fancy dress and various costumes.

Dozens of street vendors have set up stalls selling Hawaiian lei garlands, glow sticks, novelty hats and other costume pieces.

The fans arriving early for Friday evening’s gig enjoyed bright sunshine, but it was interspersed with heavy showers.

Music lovers have travelled from far and wide to attend the show.

Zoe Wick, left, Aidan Nicholson and Alana Johnstone travelled to Murrayfield from Orkney (Ryan McDougall/PA)

Friends Aidan Nicholson, 27, Zoe Wick, 22, and Alana Johnstone, 22, have travelled from Orkney.

Mr Nicholson said: “We got a boat and drove for about six hours to get here. We’re also flying out to Denmark tomorrow on holiday.”

Asked what he is most excited about, he said: “I’m looking forward to her playing You Belong With Me, because it’s vintage Taylor, the best Taylor, and that’s the way to go.”

Ms Wick said: “I’m excited to hear Love Story because it’s a classic and everybody grew up listening to it.”

Ms Johnstone said she is looking forward to the song All Too Well, adding: “I can’t wait to hear it.”

Kai Walker and Jasmine Brown, both 22, drove around six hours from Essex to Edinburgh for the concert.

A venue on Lothian Road, Edinburgh, has changed its signage ahead of Taylor Swift’s arrival in the city (Nick Forbes/PA)

Ms Brown, who is wearing a pink dress, said: “I’ve basically been a Taylor Swift fan since I was born, since I was a little girl. I saw her live on her Reputation tour (in 2018).”

Mr Walker, dressed in a tuxedo, pale pink waistcoat and tie, said: “I think I’m most looking forward to a song called Enchanted that she sings, because it was the song me and Jasmine first heard when we got together.”

Ms Brown responded: “Aw, that was really cute. I’m the same as Kai, obviously, but I’m also looking forward to the song Lover and also The Tortured Poets Department set.”

Meaghan Grattan, 26, travelled from Derby.

Ms Grattan, who says she has been a fan of Swift since she was around seven years old, said: “My dad got me into her because he loves country music so I’ve been a fan ever since and followed her ever since. It’s my first time seeing her, I’m really excited.”

Wearing a red dress inspired by Swift’s outfit in the video for I Bet You Think About Me, Ms Grattan spoke about which songs she is most excited to hear.

Lifelong Taylor Swift fan Meaghan Grattan, 26, is wearing a red dress and headpiece (Ryan McDougall/PA)

She said: “I think it’s the surprise songs because they’re different every night and she seems to be doing an amazing thing at the moment where she’s mashing up multiple songs, so it’s really exciting to see that it’s something really personal to each night that everyone will get, so that’s really fun, I’m excited.”

Mother and daughter Kim and Kevser Sari, aged 39 and 14, travelled from Norfolk by train.

The pair said they are making a holiday of the trip, and arrived in Edinburgh on Monday to stay for a week.

Kevser said she is “incredibly excited” about seeing Swift, while her mother added: “It’s been so nice being up here and getting all the people around and all the trams and the trains and the atmosphere really, it’s just happiness everywhere, which is lovely.”

Kim Sari and her daughter Kevser travelled to Edinburgh from Norfolk (Ryan McDougall/PA)

Kevser is wearing a deep-blue dress inspired by the star’s Midnights album, while her mother is in a bright pink dress inspired by the Lover album.

Ms Sari said she is most looking forward to seeing Swift perform Ready For It?, while her daughter’s favourite is Style.

Ms Sari added: “She has the surprise songs that she does different at every [concert].

“I just can’t wait to see all the visuals where she goes under the stage and everything – it’s just so exciting.”

Kieran, who did not want to give his surname, is attending with his cousin Olivia, 12.

Kieran, 26, and Olivia, 12, are both wearing pink in Swift’s honour (Ryan McDougall/PA)

The 26-year-old, from Barrhead near Glasgow, said he has listened to Swift since high school, while Olivia first recalls hearing the star more recently when she was in primary five.

Dressed in a pink jacket and matching jeans, Kieran said his outfit is inspired by Swift’s Lover album, with his hair dyed pink and blue to complement it.

He joked: “No doubt anybody who sees this that knows me – I’m going to get ridiculed.”

Olivia was dressed in a pink hoodie in honour of the Speak Now album.