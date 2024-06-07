Slim’s back: Eminem’s Houdini nets biggest opening week of 2024 in singles chart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Slim’s back: Eminem’s Houdini nets biggest opening week of 2024 in singles chart

By Press Association
Eminem’s Houdini has gone to number one in the UK’s singles charts (Anthony Harvey/PA)
Eminem’s Houdini has gone to number one in the UK’s singles charts (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Eminem’s latest track has achieved the biggest opening week for a song in the UK singles chart this year.

The American rapper, real name Marshall Mathers, has secured his 11th number one single in the UK with the track Houdini.

The song, which makes reference to his 2002 record Without Me, is to appear on his upcoming studio album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace).

It has clinched the UK top spot with 104,800 chart units this week and 13.3 million streams, according to the Official Charts Company.

The achievement marks the Missouri-born rapper’s first UK chart-topper since 2020’s Godzilla, featuring the late Juice WRLD.

The 51-year-old has received a backlash to the song, however, as the lyrics are thought to reference when rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s feet were shot at in 2020.

“If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me. Would I really have a shot at a feat?,” the lyrics read.

Eminem has had 10 UK number one albums with records including The Marshall Mathers LP (2000), The Eminem Show (2002) and Encore (2004).

Among his other records are 2017’s Revival and 2018 album Kamikaze.

His latest record will be his first studio album since 2020’s Music To Be Murdered By, which also featured a deluxe edition, Side B.

The rapper achieved mainstream popularity with 1999’s The Slim Shady LP, which earned him the best rap album at the Grammys.

The success of his latest track has knocked catchy pop song Espresso, by Sabrina Carpenter, from the top spot, placing her at number two in this week’s singles chart.

The track is followed by Band4Band by British rapper Central Cee featuring Lil Baby, which has moved up one spot since last week to number three.

A Bar Song (Tipsy) by American artist Shaboozey is in the fourth sport while Birds Of A Feather by pop singer Billie Eilish is in at number five.