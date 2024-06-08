Swiftie makes 120 friendship bracelets for Edinburgh concert to trade with fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Swiftie makes 120 friendship bracelets for Edinburgh concert to trade with fans

By Press Association
Kayleigh Gore has been making friendship bracelets for the Eras tour since November (Kayleigh Gore/PA)
A Taylor Swift superfan said she has made 120 friendship bracelets to take with her to the record-breaking Eras tour in Edinburgh so she can “swap or give away as many as possible”.

Kayleigh Gore, 33, from Teesside, Middlesbrough, said she started to create her vast collection of bracelets in November ahead of Swift’s second show in the Scottish capital on Saturday.

Ms Gore, who will be attending the highly anticipated tour with three friends, said the concert will mark the first time she has seen the superstar singer perform despite being a fan since Swift released her debut album in 2006.

The fan-established tradition of making and trading friendship bracelets for the Eras tour was prompted by a lyric from Swift’s hit track You’re on Your Own, Kid, where she sings: “So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it, you’ve got no reason to be afraid”, sparking a global trend.

Ms Gore, a lecturer in psychology at a sixth form college, told the PA news agency: “I started making the bracelets around November, December because I’d seen a lot of the people, when she was on tour in America at the time, were doing it there.”

Four bracelets lying on a table with the letters 'TTPD' for Taylor Swift's album The Tortured Poets Department
Kayleigh Gore has made a selection of bracelets associated with each of Taylor Swift’s 11 albums (Kayleigh Gore/PA)

“Because it was months and months away, I was making them every now and then but over the last two or three months I’ve been making them two to three times a week.

“So far, I’ve got about 120.

“As we’ve got closer to the date, I’ve started to do very simple ones because I was trying to get as many as possible so I can swap or give away as many as possible on Saturday.”

Ms Gore added that she has made bracelets with beads spelling out song lyrics and titles associated with each of the artist’s 11 albums.

“I realised when I started making them that I was making a lot based on my favourite songs and my favourite albums but because I’m wanting to swap them with fans and we all have different favourites, I then made a list of songs from each album and worked my way through,” she said.

Kayleigh Gore started listening to Taylor Swift when she released her debut album in 2006 (Kayleigh Gore/PA)

“I’ve got some from every album that she’s done.

“I’ve seen a couple of people on TikTok who haven’t had time to make any, so if they can’t trade and they just want to take some of mine, I’m perfectly happy with that.”

Ms Gore said she will be enlisting her three friends to help her carry the bracelets into the venue, as well as attaching clips to her bag to hold them all.

“Because I’ve got so many, I’ve already told my friends they are going to have to carry some for me,” she said.

“I think I could get at least half of them on my bag with the clips.”

Kayleigh Gore wearing a handbag which as clips attached to holding the bracelets
Kayleigh Gore will be clipping some of the bracelets to her handbag (Kayleigh Gore/PA)

Ms Gore added that she has been “tearing up” with excitement at being able to attend her first Taylor Swift concert.

“I’m very excited, I’ve been a fan since her debut, so about 2006, and this is the first time I’m going to get to see her live,” she said.

“I’m getting more and more emotional as we get closer to the date and I’ve been listening to the set list in my car.

“Every time certain songs come on which are my favourites I start tearing up because I’m so excited to see it live.”