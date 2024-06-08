Dickens would have been pro-Palestine, Miriam Margolyes tells Queen’s festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Dickens would have been pro-Palestine, Miriam Margolyes tells Queen’s festival

By Press Association
Miriam Margolyes gave readings at the event (PA)


Actress Miriam Margolyes has claimed that if author Charles Dickens was alive today then he would have supported the Palestinian people.

The Harry Potter film series star, 83, who has been outspoken about her pro-Palestine views amid the war in Gaza, was speaking at the Queen’s Reading Room Festival at Hampton Court Palace on Saturday evening.

The audience included the Queen, BBC Sport presenter Clare Balding and her wife Alice Arnold as well as members of the public.

Queen’s Reading Room Literary Festival
Gyles Brandreth and Miriam Margolyes (Chris Jackson/PA)

Margolyes was asked by broadcaster and trustee of the Queen’s Reading Room charity, Gyles Brandreth, about when she first discovered the writer of David Copperfield and Oliver Twist.

She told the What The Dickens! Miriam Margolyes And Friends session: “When I was 11, I read Oliver Twist, that was the first one. And I just loved it.

“It was all about criminals. And I enjoyed the danger of it, the humour of it. But I was mystified because of the (reference to the) Jews and I’m Jewish.

“And I thought… why is he talking about the slimy Jew (Fagin) sliding along the page, and I was concerned about this. I didn’t realise that antisemitism was part of life.

“And don’t worry, I am very political and I am very pro-Palestine, I just want that to be very clear, and so would Dickens if he was (here)… but it fascinated me and so I was drawn into that world and I never left. ”

Margolyes did theatrical Dickens-associated readings alongside other actors including Karl Collins, Miranda actress Patricia Hodge, Tipping The Velvet actress Rachael Stirling and Game Of Thrones star Julian Glover.

Queen’s Reading Room Literary Festival
The Queen’s Reading Room Festival took place at Hampton Court Palace (Chris Jackson/PA)

Brandreth asked Collins about being in Doctor Who, and Margolyes chimed in saying she was in the long-running science fiction series but did not know which episode.

“I don’t know what it was called, my character was called the Meep,” Margolyes said.

Collins replying saying: “Oh did you do the voice of the Meep, I was in that episode.”

She said: “Oh, well, I never met you.”

Collins was in The Star Beast special, where Margolyes lent her voice to an evil furry creature called the Meep, and he portrayed Donna Noble’s (Catherine Tate’s) husband Shaun Temple.