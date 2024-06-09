Dr Michael Mosley remembered as ‘national treasure’ and ‘hero’ for health advice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dr Michael Mosley remembered as ‘national treasure’ and ‘hero’ for health advice

By Press Association
Television presenter Dr Michael Mosley has been hailed a hero for his healthy eating advice (Alamy/PA)
Colleagues of Dr Michael Mosley have led tributes, hailing the late TV broadcaster, producer and columnist as a “national treasure” and a “kind and gentle man”, after his death while holidaying on a Greek island was confirmed.

The 67-year-old TV personality was with friends at Agios Nikolaos beach on Symi on Wednesday before going missing during a walk by himself to the centre of the island.

Clare Bailey Mosley confirmed a body found on Sunday morning in a rocky area near Agia Marina beach on Symi was her husband, describing the loss as “devastating”.

Inside the Human Body
Michael Mosley (BBC/PA)

Mimi Spencer, who co-authored The Fast Diet with Dr Mosley, paid tribute to him as “immediately likeable, genuinely funny” and said she will “miss him terribly”.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, she said: “In person he was very much the sort of figure that you would see on television: immediately likeable, genuinely funny, enthusiastic, he had this innate enthusiasm about life and he was always very generous with his time.

“He had a brilliant line in tangential anecdote which comes out of his broadcasting as well, that his mind would go down rabbit holes and come out with fantastic snippets of information, and talking to him in person was much like that, you never quite knew where you were going to arrive, but the journey was always fascinating.”

Ms Spencer said she believes the 5:2 intermittent fasting plan and The Fast Diet, which the pair helped popularise, gave Mosley so much joy “because it benefited so many people”.

Ms Spencer added: “Funnily enough in person, he could also be quite self-deprecating, and actually quite shy. So he never blew his trumpet, he was quite a humble person.

“I think when he had success, whether it was on the TV or through his books, he was rather thrown by it, he wasn’t expecting it, and that speaks to the man really; that he kept that humility throughout.”

A set of Michael Mosley books showing a Fast 800 cover and an author photo
TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley wrote several advice books including the Fast 800 Diet (PA)

Dr Saleyha Ahsan, Dr Mosley’s co-presenter on Trust Me, I’m A Doctor, described him as “a national treasure” who put her at ease during her first audition for the BBC series.

Speaking to BBC News, Ahsan said: “Michael’s a national treasure and he’s so personable.”

She recalled how Mosley put her “to ease” during an on-camera audition for the BBC series which looked at health care in Britain.

Ahsan said: “I can now appreciate that’s a one-off, not everyone is able to make other people feel so at ease with lights and cameras in front of them.

“But then to forget about all of that and just to focus on the science, on the story, on the message that we’re trying to get out, is such a talented man, hugely talented.”

She also praised his “passion for explaining science to a wider audience”, adding: “Making it accessible to anyone and everyone, not just a niche scientific crowd, but to everyone.”

Academic and broadcaster Alice Roberts shared three pictures on social media with Mosley, with whom she first worked on her 2009 TV series Human Journey.

Prof Roberts said the “fragility of life is so shocking” as she recalled working with him and seeing him at the Hay Festival two weeks ago, adding: “I can’t believe he’s gone. My thoughts are with his bereaved family.”

The Hay Festival shared black and white photos of Dr Mosley taken during his appearance of the literature and arts festival last month.

Organisers of the annual event in Hay-on-Wye wrote on X: “It was a privilege to share his work on our stages. Our thoughts go to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Mosley recorded a special edition of his BBC R4 podcast, just One Thing, on May 25 on stage at the festival with Professor Tanya Byron, a consultant clinical psychologist, broadcaster and author.

Celebrity chef and healthy eating campaigner Jamie Oliver praised the work Mosley had done for public health with his broadcasting and research.

Oliver wrote on Instagram: “What a wonderfully sweet, kind and gentle man he was. He did such a lot of good for public health with his TV shows and research.

“He was a curious investigator, producer and presenter and often changed the conversation around many public health issues for the better.”