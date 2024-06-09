Daisy May Cooper praises staff who helped deliver her third child early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Daisy May Cooper praises staff who helped deliver her third child early

By Press Association
Daisy May Cooper (Ian West/PA)
Daisy May Cooper (Ian West/PA)

This Country star Daisy May Cooper has praised the maternity staff who helped deliver her baby early through a “scary” labour.

The actress and comedian, 37, announced she gave birth to her third child, who she has named Benji, on Thursday in an Instagram post.

She also shared a video of her being taken in a wheelchair to her newborn as they lay in an incubator.

She can be heard telling the baby: “Hi, are you alright? Do you recognise my voice?”

Alongside the video, she wrote: “What a bloody week… You came a bit earlier than we expected and gave me the worst post op constipation that I nearly had to phone the samaratins but my god you are perfect.

“I cannot thank @deliverysuitegrh enough. The way you looked after us through such a scary time was above and beyond. you are all bloody superstars. I am so blessed.

“Welcome to the world little Benji, ya nutter. Born 06/06/24.”

Cooper, who created and acted in the mockumentary-style sitcom This Country with her brother Charlie, also has a daughter Pip and a son Jack.

Daisy May Cooper poses for pictures at the Bafta Television Awards in 2023
Daisy May Cooper (Yui Mok/PA)

Her father and actor Paul Cooper joked in the comments that he was “building a football team” as this marked grandchild number five.

This Morning stars were among the famous faces who offered their best wishes to Cooper, including Holly Willoughby who said “congratulations… so special”, while Dermot O’Leary wrote “Congrats!!! X”

Rylan Clark said “Congratulations beautiful x” while Giovanna Fletcher wrote “Sending so much love!! Congratulations! Xxx”

Cooper won a TV Bafta award for best female comedy performance in 2018 for This Country and was nominated for the same award for the comedy Am I Being Unreasonable?

She also stars in comedy series Rain Dogs which sees her play a working-class single mother.

The actress and comedian has also appeared on The Masked Singer, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Never Mind The Buzzcocks, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Vs The World and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.