Taylor Swift: Edinburgh crowd at Eras tour blew me away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Taylor Swift: Edinburgh crowd at Eras tour blew me away

By Press Association
Taylor Swift performs on stage during her Eras Tour (Jane Barlow/PA)
Taylor Swift performs on stage during her Eras Tour (Jane Barlow/PA)

Taylor Swift has said her Scottish fans “blew me away” after playing three sold-out gigs in Edinburgh as part of her epic Eras tour.

The US superstar took to the stage at Murrayfield Stadium saying it was “the most highly attended stadium show in Scottish history”.

Sharing a string of photos from the shows on Instagram, she wrote: “Edinburgh!!! You truly blew me away this weekend.

“Thank you for breaking the all-time attendance record for a stadium show in Scotland 3 times in a row and for all the ways you made us feel right at home.

“Love you, all 220,000 of you!!!”

A crowd of nearly 73,000 attended the gigs in Edinburgh before Swift moves on to Liverpool, Cardiff, London and Dublin for the UK and Irish leg of the tour.

During her first show in Edinburgh on Friday, she told the crowd she had not been able to play in Scotland for almost a decade and was “wondering what it’s going to be like”.

She revealed that ahead of going on stage she was told: “We’ve checked this 20 times and this is the most highly attended stadium show in Scottish history.”

“Thank you Edinburgh for welcoming a lass to your city,” she added.

The billionaire singer-songwriter made several costume changes each night with outfits including a blue and silver sequinned bodysuit and a long asymmetrical-hem orange dress and a lime-green flowing dress with cut-outs.

Swift’s new revamped setlist for the UK and European dates has seen her cut several songs to showcase music from her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, including But Daddy I Love Him, Down Bad, Fortnight, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, and I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.

US pop-punk band Paramore, consisting of Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro, warmed up for Swift at Edinburgh and are set to support her across all the UK dates.

She will next play three nights in a row at Anfield Stadium from Thursday to Saturday.

This will be followed by one show at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on June 18 and then three back-to-back shows at London’s Wembley from June 21 to 23.

Dublin’s Aviva Stadium is also set to host the singer-songwriter for three nights and after a host of shows in Europe, she will return to London in August to end the UK and European stint of the tour.