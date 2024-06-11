BBC to air specials on Michael Mosley’s legacy and final interview he conducted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

BBC to air specials on Michael Mosley’s legacy and final interview he conducted

By Press Association
TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley died while on holiday (John Rogers/BBC)
TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley died while on holiday (John Rogers/BBC)

The BBC has outlined the details of two programmes that will remember TV presenter and columnist Michael Mosley, who died while on holiday in Greece.

Michael Mosley – The Doctor Who Changed Britain will take a look at his almost four decades of broadcasting following the 67-year-old’s body being found after he went missing on the island of Symi on Wednesday.

Mosley was discovered in a rocky area near Agia Marina beach on Sunday.

He first trained as a doctor before moving into the world of broadcasting, presenting a host of science programmes and films on the BBC including the series Trust Me, I’m A Doctor, which looked at healthcare in Britain.

The BBC One special, broadcast on Friday at 8pm, will look at how he transformed people’s lives and was an executive producer following him working on the shows Pompeii – The Last Day; Krakatoa Revealed; Life Before Birth, and Supervolcano.

The corporation said: “His programmes have made a lasting impact on the nation’s health habits from intermittent fasting to the benefits of a cold shower.

“Michael also shared his own struggles with audiences worldwide; as a chronic insomniac he made programmes about sleep and, ever curious, he would also go to extremes in the pursuit of science, even infecting himself with a tapeworm.

“Celebrating Michael’s career, this programme marks the enormous impact he made, touching the lives of so many.”

The late Michael Mosley
TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley popularised diets (PA)

Another programme, There’s Only One Michael Mosley, will air on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds from Friday at 11am, and will contain the last interview the TV doctor conducted.

He recorded a special edition of Just One Thing, in which he regularly revealed tips to help improve your health, at the Hay Festival on May 25 with Professor Paul Bloom.

His wife, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley, also a doctor, author and health columnist, was also in attendance in the audience of the event.

The recording will be introduced by TV doctor and presenter Chris van Tulleken, who Mosley worked with as part of Trust Me, I’m A Doctor.

Mosley is credited with popularising the 5:2 diet, a form of intermittent fasting, through his book The Fast Diet which he co-authored with journalist Mimi Spencer, and later advocating for The Fast 800 diet, which follows a “moderately low-carb, Mediterranean-style diet”.

A direction sign on a rocky path in the hills of Pedi, a small fishing village in Symi, Greece
The TV doctor’s body was found near Agia Marina beach (Yui Mok/PA)

In 2002, he was nominated for an Emmy for his executive producer role on BBC science documentary The Human Face, and he also ingested tapeworms for six weeks for a 2014 documentary called Infested! Living With Parasites on BBC Four.

On Monday, Greek police spokeswoman Konstantia Dimoglidou told the BBC that an initial post-mortem examination had been carried out, confirming there were no injuries on the body of Mosley.

It also estimated that the time of death was around 4pm local time on Wednesday.

Mosley had left friends on the island’s Agios Nikolaos beach at around 1.30pm to go for a walk.

Ms Dimoglidou said that the position of his body means he died of natural causes.

She also said there will be toxicology and histology investigation reports in due course.