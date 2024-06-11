Superhero show The Boys will end with ‘epic and gory’ season five

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Superhero show The Boys will end with ‘epic and gory’ season five

By Press Association
Karl Urban stars as Billy Butcher (Ian West/PA)
Superhero show The Boys will end in its fifth season.

The showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed the news, ahead of the Prime Video show, named after the team of misfits trying to bring down people with superhuman abilities who use their powers in amoral ways, returning this month.

In an Instagram post, he wrote: “The Boys season four premiere week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the final season!

“Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch season four in two days, cause the end has begun!”

Jack Quaid and Lizzy McGroder at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Jack Quaid and Lizzy McGroder star in the Amazon Prime series (Ian West/PA)

In the satirical comedy drama, Vought International is the shadowy scientific and public relations company that manages the superheroes globally, often using them to sell products or do covert missions that endanger the lives of the public.

Kripke, who also created horror series Supernatural, shared his post along with a script, which looked like it is from the season four finale.

It is mostly redacted except the words and phrases, “We fade in one”, “night” and “blackout”.

The show stars New Zealand actor and Star Trek film series star Karl Urban as the foul-mouthed and rude leader of the vigilante team the Boys, Billy Butcher, and Oppenheimer actor Jack Quaid as the hopeful and compassionate Hughie Campbell, who at first is reluctant to be part of the operation.

Hughie later dates the superhero Starlight, real name Annie January (Erin Moriarty), as Billy tries to bring down the megalomaniacal and all-powerful John Gillman / Homelander (Antony Starr), who has similar powers to Superman and leads the incompetent and self-obsessed American protection group The Seven.

Karl Urban at a movie premiere
A trailer for season four teased more confrontation between Homelander and Billy.

The series also spawned a spin-off show called Gen V, which focuses on a group of students that have powers, and are also dealing with interference from Vought.

American-born actor Chance Perdomo, who grew up in the UK, had a main role as Andre Anderson, who has the ability to control metal through magnetism, and was set to return for a second season.

Perdomo died at the age of 27 earlier this year after a motorcycle accident, and producers previously said he will not be replaced in the next instalment.

Season four of The Boys begins on Thursday.