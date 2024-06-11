Selecter pays tribute after ‘gentlemen’ frontman Arthur Hendrickson dies at 73

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Selecter pays tribute after ‘gentlemen’ frontman Arthur Hendrickson dies at 73

By Press Association
Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson of The Selecter has died aged 73 (Uwe Deffner / Alamy Stock Photo)
Ska band The Selecter has paid tribute to their frontman Arthur “Gaps” Hendrickson following his death.

The 73-year-old musician, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2023, was part of the current line-up alongside Charley “Aitch” Bembridge and Pauline Black

On Instagram, the group wrote: “We are devastated to confirm that Selecter frontman Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson has died after a short illness.

“The world has lost a 2-Tone original, a talented musician and an absolute gentleman. We have lost our beloved friend and bandmate. RIP Gaps.”

Hendrickson worked with the group off and on over the years and shortly before his death. Management company DMF Music confirmed he died aged 73.

Black joined a fledging The Selecter, inspired by punk and reggae, in 1979 and the band released their debut album Too Much Pressure the next year.

She wrote on her Facebook page that she was “too devastated to say anything coherent at the moment” following Hendrickson’s death.

Black added that she was sharing a message from his family, which said they were “saddened to announce the passing of our dearly beloved ‘Gappa’”.

It added: “He passed away in the early hours of Tuesday 11th June 2024 in Coventry, the city where he came to fame as frontman for the 2-Tone group The Selecter.

“Gappa was actively performing with the group until he was diagnosed with cancer last year. Even then, he fought his way back from ill health to join Jools Holland’s R&B Orchestra as a guest artist for their Autumn/Winter Tour 2023.

Pauline Black in a white suit jacket holding up a medal at investitures at Windsor Castle
Singer and actress Pauline Black with her OBE (Victoria Jones/PA)

“Gaps was known the world over for singing the title track on The Selecter’s debut album Too Much Pressure, he brought a captivating angst and frustration to the track as he described the trials and tribulations of daily life for the working man.

“He will be sorely missed by all those who knew him. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.”

Alongside acts such as The Specials, Madness and The Beat, they helped forge a music scene that encompassed ska, two-tone and punk genres, with a focus on radical politics.

The band featured a mix of racial backgrounds and genders, and Black’s lyrics reflected this, addressing social issues including racism and sexism.

On the band’s post, Holland wrote: “Sending all love and condolences. Truly dear man.”

The Selecter released five top 40 singles in the UK and has continued to record and perform live, with their latest album Human Algebra released in 2023.