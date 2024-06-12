Outnumbered star Ramona Marquez: I still watch show to see us grow up on screen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Outnumbered star Ramona Marquez: I still watch show to see us grow up on screen

By Press Association
Outnumbered actress Ramona Marquez said she likes to watch episodes of the hit sitcom and see herself and her co-stars ‘grow up on screen’ (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Outnumbered actress Ramona Marquez said she likes to watch episodes of the hit sitcom and see herself and her co-stars ‘grow up on screen’ (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The child stars of hit sitcom Outnumbered have reflected on the huge success of the show, with actress Ramona Marquez saying she still watches the show because she “likes to watch us all grow up on screen”.

The popular series about the Brockman family, starring Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner, ran from 2007 to 2014 on BBC One and will return for a one-off festive episode this year.

The most recent episode was a Christmas special in 2016.

Outnumbered Christmas Special
The Brockman family will return for a Christmas special (Colin Hutton/BBC)

Marquez, Daniel Roche and Tyger Drew-Honey, who played children Karen, Ben and Jake, have reunited to launch Comic Relief’s new YouTube series Rewind.

Marquez, now 23, said: “I do sometimes watch Outnumbered again. It’s comforting to see it, even though I was in it!

“I like being able to watch us all grow up on screen, and I love being able to see Hugh and Claire – they were always joking around on set and creating such a relaxed and fun environment for us and the crew during filming.”

Drew-Honey, 28, said “Being a part of Outnumbered was an amazing experience. It was such an iconic show that resonated with so many people because the Brockmans were the quintessential British family.

The Rewind series celebrates the specials, performances, and entertainment created for Comic Relief over the years and Drew-Honey added: “Filming the Comic Relief specials was always a unique experience, where we would come together after months of filming.

Ramona Marquez, Daniel Roche and Tyger Drew-Honey have reunited for the Comic Relief Rewind series (Daniel Loveday/Comic Relief/PA)

“I remember being 10 years old and thinking ‘Wow, I get to be a part of something really special’.”

Roche, 24, said: “The main memories I have from filming the Comic Relief specials are all the fun we had on set, joking around and working with celebrities like Andy Murray, Frank Lampard and Christine Lampard.

“It was such an incredible experience, and they were all so funny!

“Being part of Comic Relief’s Rewind series has been amazing, giving us a chance to reminisce and laugh together over the content we filmed 12 years ago.”

– To watch the first full episode in the three-part series, airing at 4pm on Sunday June 16, visit Comic Relief’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/comicrelief.