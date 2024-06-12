Annabel Croft ‘traumatised’ after mugging by phone thief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Annabel Croft ‘traumatised’ after mugging by phone thief

By Press Association
Former tennis player Annabel Croft (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Annabel Croft has said she was “traumatised” after a mugger snatched her phone out of her hand on a London street.

The ex-tennis player, who came fourth in the last series of Strictly Come Dancing, said she was waiting for a taxi on a quiet street in London and was checking her phone to see where her driver was when the incident happened.

She told ITV’s This Morning: “I was aware of this bike coming towards me from a distance. And I just thought it was a young lad on a bike … I realised it was a balaclava (he was wearing) and I thought, oh, he’s taking the corner a bit tight.

“The next thing I knew, he was literally at me and one-handedly, very skilfully, snatched the phone right out of my hand as I was looking at the app.

Anabel Croft at opening of padel tennis courts – London
“I screamed, I was totally shocked by it and he rode off with my phone. I was screaming all sorts of expletives, I couldn’t even tell you what came out of my mouth. It’s all a bit of a blur.

“And then incredibly, he dropped the phone and I went running after him.”

She added: “My instinct, quite wrongly, was to chase after him, because I was thinking, what on earth am I going to do without my phone, when all of our lives seem to be on our phone.

“He looked back, and I think he was deciding whether to come back and try and get it and then I was so lucky that there was a very nice gentleman across the street that could see how distressed I was and he helped me.”

Croft said she now wants to offer a warning to others about the risks of having a phone snatched.

She said: “It totally traumatised me. I did go into a little bit of shock afterwards, with the shakes that came over me.

“It happened all so quickly, it’s a bit of a blur but I just don’t want anybody who’s standing on their own looking at their phones having that kind of experience, because I realise it is quite common.

“I just want to warn people that if you’re on a street corner, and you have your phone out, just be aware.

“I can honestly say I don’t think I will ever try to put myself in that position again.

“And I’m really worried about my kids. I’m worried about my friends, family, anybody who might be on a street corner, because it just feels like it’s not very safe any more.

She added: “It didn’t even occur to me that I was going to be a target. But I realised in hindsight that he was out there looking for targets.

“I think I’m quite strong but when you’re holding your phone, it literally went out of my hands in seconds.

“I was so shocked and it is very terrifying. So, you know, please just be aware of if you’re on a street corner … I would hate anybody to have that same experience because it is quite terrifying.”

Croft is a former British number one tennis player and at 15 was the youngest Briton to compete in the Wimbledon Championships for almost a century.

She was also junior champion at the tournament in 1984 at the age of 18.