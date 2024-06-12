Anya Gallaccio wins commission to create Aids memorial near Diana ward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Anya Gallaccio wins commission to create Aids memorial near Diana ward

By Press Association
Artist Anya Gallaccio has been selected to create the memorial(Aids Memory UK/Jeff Moore/PA)
Artist Anya Gallaccio has been selected to create the memorial(Aids Memory UK/Jeff Moore/PA)

British artist Anya Gallaccio has won the commission to create an Aids memorial near an HIV ward that was opened by Diana, Princess of Wales in 1987.

The piece of art will be located on South Crescent, Store Street, in Fitzrovia, close to the former Middlesex Hospital where Broderip Ward became the first dedicated to the care and treatment of people affected by HIV/Aids in the United Kingdom.

It was at this hospital that Diana famously shook hands with a man living with Aids, challenging the idea that the virus could be passed on by someone’s touch.

The Princess of Wales is presented with a bouquet by Aids patient Martin Johnson
The Princess of Wales is presented with a bouquet by Aids patient Martin Johnson during her visit to the Mildmay Mission Hospital Aids Hospice in east London (PA)

Gallaccio’s proposal, which was selected by a panel of judges from a shortlist of five artists, features a tree trunk which has a hollowed-out space.

She said: “The proposal as it stands is holding space with the intention of providing a meeting place, a heart for community-generated events and oral histories…

“The tree is a symbol of life. The planes that line the street side of the crescent are everywhere in the city, for good reason, they withstand pollution.

“They are survivors, living, despite their environment, a clunky but perhaps fitting metaphor for those living with HIV and Aids. Hidden in plain sight.”

Anya's design
Design concept for Anya Gallaccio’s winning proposal (Rinehart Herbst/PA)

The memorial is being delivered by the charity Aids Memory UK, which aims to raise awareness of the continuing impact of HIV and Aids.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has committed £130,000 funding from the Commission for Diversity in the Public Realm towards the memorial.

Ash Kotak, founder of Aids Memory UK, said: “The announcement is a major milestone for the already seven-and-a-half-year-long campaign to deliver The Aids Memorial in London.

“The foundations have now been laid: a historically relevant site; a brilliant internationally recognised artist who was directly affected by HIV &
Aids in London; and her beautiful and meaningful new public artwork.

“Now is the time for Londoners, and friends of this great city, to come together to fundraise and build this important new public artwork. It will survive longer than all of us and remain a tribute to the epoch we are all living through, a time of HIV & Aids, as we fight on to its end.”

Mr Khan said: “I’m delighted that Anya Gallaccio has been commissioned to create The Aids Memorial in London, and I’m proud that funding from City Hall is
helping to bring this project to fruition.

“Anya’s proposal is a powerful symbol of solidarity and a fitting way to honour those who have lost their lives to the virus and highlight the impact it
has had on our communities, as we work to end transmissions in the capital and build a fairer London for everyone.”

In 2003, Gallaccio was shortlisted for the Turner Prize and she has recently been awarded the Kenneth Armitage Foundation fellowship 2023-2025.

The Aids Memorial in London is expected to be unveiled at the end of 2027.