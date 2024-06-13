Former Geordie Shore star pleads not guilty to financial promotion charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Geordie Shore star pleads not guilty to financial promotion charge

By Press Association
Scott Timlin is charged with plugging unauthorised investments on social media (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A former Geordie Shore star has pleaded not guilty to plugging unauthorised investments.

Scott Timlin, 36, is one of nine influencers to have been charged by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in relation to an unauthorised foreign exchange trading scheme on social media.

The FCA has alleged that Emmanuel Nwanze, 30, and Holly Thompson, 34, used an Instagram account, @holly_fx trends, to provide advice on buying and selling contracts for difference (CFDs) when they were not authorised to do so.

It said CFDs were high-risk investments, with 80% of customers who invest in them losing money.

Reality TV star Emmanuel Nwanze arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The watchdog also alleges that Nwanze paid Towie’s Lauren Goodger, 37; and Yazmin Oukhellou, 30; Love Island’s Biggs Chris, 32; Jamie Clayton, 32; Rebecca Gormley, 26; and Eva Zapico, 25; and Geordie Shore’s Scott Timlin to promote the account to their 4.5 million Instagram followers.

Nwanze, Thompson, Chris, Clayton, Goodger, Gormley, Oukhellou, Timlin and Zapico each face one count of issuing unauthorised communications of financial promotions.

Nwanze also faces one count of breaching a general prohibition under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, which prohibits people from carrying out regulated activities in the UK unless they are authorised to do so.

Timlin appeared in person at Westminster Magistrates’ Court alongside Oukhellou, Nwanze and Zapico.

He pleaded not guilty to one count of unauthorised communications of financial promotions.

Nwanze also pleaded not guilty to the same charge, as well as one count of breaching the General Prohibition.

Yazmin Oukhellou arriving at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Thompson, who appeared via video link alongside Goodger, pleaded not guilty to one count of unauthorised communications of financial promotions.

The remaining defendants provided no indication of their pleas.

The so-called “finfluencers” face up to two years in prison if convicted.

A trial preparation hearing has been set for July 11 at Southwark Crown Court and nine defendants have been granted unconditional bail until this date.