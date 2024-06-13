Naomi Klein wins inaugural Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction as main gong revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Naomi Klein wins inaugural Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction as main gong revealed

By Press Association
Author Naomi Klein poses with her trophy after being announced as the winner of the 2024 Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction (Matt Crossick Media Assignments/PA)
Canadian author Naomi Klein has won the inaugural Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction.

The activist and film-maker, 54, known for her for critics of modern economics, took home the award in its first year at a Thursday ceremony in Bedford Square Gardens, London.

She was named as US author VV Ganeshananthan snapped up the Women’s Prize for Fiction for her second novel Brotherless Night, about a family fractured by the Sri Lankan civil war.

Klein won the prize for Doppelganger: A Trip Into The Mirror World, which explores a woman with different views who is often mistaken for the author and launches her into a world of “conspiracy theories, anti-vaxxers and demagogue hucksters”.

Her and Ganeshananthan both receive a £30,000 prize each.

VV Ganeshananthan poses with her trophy after being announced as the winner of the 2024 Women's Prize for Fiction
VV Ganeshananthan was announced as the winner of the 2024 Women’s Prize for Fiction (Matt Crossick Media Assignments/PA)

Klein, who was a guest speaker at a Labour Party conference when Jeremy Corbyn was leader, has also released the books No Logo: Taking Aim At The Brand Bullies and This Changes Everything: Capitalism Vs. The Climate.

Her best-selling 2007 book The Shock Doctrine, which argues global corporations have exploited major disasters to force through social and financial changes to their advantage, was also the winner of the inaugural Warwick Prize for Writing.

Professor Suzannah Lipscomb, chairwoman of the Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction judges, said: “This brilliant and layered analysis demonstrates humour, insight and expertise.

“Klein’s writing is both deeply personal and impressively expansive.

“Doppelganger is a courageous, humane and optimistic call-to-arms that moves us beyond black and white, beyond right and left, inviting us instead to embrace the spaces in between.”

Klein also receives a limited-edition artwork known as The Charlotte, donated by the Charlotte Aitken Trust, for her win.

Ganeshananthan, from a Sri Lankan family, was previously also longlisted for the Women’s Prize, then called the Orange Prize, for 2008’s Love Marriage, which was focused on the Tamil diaspora.

Also a journalist, and born in 1980, she was a vice president of the South Asian Journalists Association and has taught an MFA programme at the University of Minnesota.

Monica Ali, chairwoman of the judges for the Women’s Prize for Fiction said: “Brotherless Night is a brilliant, compelling and deeply moving novel that bears witness to the intimate and epic-scale tragedies of the Sri Lankan civil war.

“In rich, evocative prose, Ganeshananthan creates a vivid sense of time and place and an indelible cast of characters.

“Her commitment to complexity and clear-eyed moral scrutiny combines with spellbinding storytelling to render Brotherless Night a masterpiece of historical fiction.”

Ganeshananthan gets a bronze figurine known as the Bessie, created and donated by the artist Grizel Niven.