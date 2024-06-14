Michael Mosley’s ‘genius’ remembered as final interview airs on BBC Radio 4

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Michael Mosley’s ‘genius’ remembered as final interview airs on BBC Radio 4

By Press Association
Michael Mosley was found dead after going missing on a walk on the Greek island of Symi (John Rogers/BBC/PA)
Michael Mosley’s “genius” has been remembered in a special BBC Radio 4 programme airing the last interview conducted by the late TV doctor.

Doctor and broadcaster Chris van Tulleken introduced the interview on There’s Only One Michael Mosley, which aired a conversation between Mosley and Professor Paul Bloom recorded at the Hay Festival on May 25.

Mosley, who is credited with popularising the 5:2 diet, died aged 67 of natural causes last week after he went missing on the Greek island of Symi.

Van Tulleken, who worked with Mosley as part of Trust Me, I’m A Doctor, said in the programme: “As you’re listening to Michael (in the interview), I want you to reflect on his style, dryly witty, modest, humble.

Michael Mosley missing
Michael Mosley went missing after going for a walk on the Greek island of Symi (Yui Mok/PA)

“This style disguises that he is one of the most important broadcasters of recent decades.

“Before Michael, doctors in white coats told you how to live from their ivory towers, Michael’s genius was to make himself the patient and the guinea pig in a way that’s utterly relatable.

“We’ll never forget him infecting himself with a tapeworm, or having a camera put up his back passage, all for our benefit.

“And he’s the reason that so many programmes on radio and television have adopted this style.

“He’s the reason that I’ve adopted this style.”

Paying tribute to Mosley, van Tulleken called him “humble kind, and above all generous”.

He added: “Michael’s death has moved so many of us, so really I’m speaking for lots of television and audio presenters and producers.

“His legacy is going to live on in our memories, every time we brush our teeth standing on one leg, we fast a little longer between meals, we build up our strength with squats or, do any one of the other hundreds of tricks that he taught us.

“I’ll miss him as a friend and as a mentor. But perhaps, most of all, I’ll miss him as a broadcaster.”

British Academy Children’s Awards – London
Xand van Tulleken and his brother Chris attending the British Academy Children’s Awards (Ian West/PA)

At the end of Mosley’s interview with Professor Bloom he summarised his advice when it came to living a good life, which is what their conversation was about.

He said: “Find contrast, something sweet followed by something sour, something which is pleasurable, something which is perhaps a little bit painful.

“Lose yourself, get into the flow, get out of your head.

“Look for satisfaction rather than happiness. Accept suffering, embrace suffering, even.

“And finally, and last, but for you most important of all, is to know yourself.”

Broadcaster and Daily Mail columnist Mosley was found on Sunday in a rocky area near Agia Marina beach.

There’s Only One Michael Mosley, which included the interview How To Live A Good Life, aired on BBC Radio 4 on Friday at 11am and is available on BBC Sounds.

A TV special titled, Michael Mosley: The Doctor Who Changed Britain, is set to air on BBC One at 8pm Friday in his memory.