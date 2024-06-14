‘World’s shortest stuntman’ Kiran Shah: MBE is testament to my perseverance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘World’s shortest stuntman’ Kiran Shah: MBE is testament to my perseverance

By Press Association
Kiran Shah has been made an MBE (Kit Shah/PA)
Professional stuntman Kiran Shah has said being made an MBE is “a testament” to his perseverance in spite of the obstacles he has faced.

Shah, 67, who has performed stunts in the Star Wars series and The Lord Of The Rings trilogy, is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours for his services to the film industry.

Shah told the PA news agency: “I am incredibly honoured and grateful to receive this award.

Xi Shun, 7ft 8.59in, meets Kiran Shah, who at 4ft 1.7in is the shortest professional stuntman in the world (Andrew Parsons/PA)

“I feel humbled by the recognition of my hard work and dedication to my craft.

“This accolade is a testament to my perseverance and passion for my work, despite any obstacles I have faced.

“I see this award not just as a personal achievement, but also as an acknowledgment of the support and inspiration I have received from my colleagues and mentors throughout my career.

“I am excited to continue pushing the boundaries and contributing to the film industry in meaningful ways.”

Shah was born in Nairobi, Kenya, in 1956 with a growth hormone deficiency which meant that he stopped growing at the age of 15 when he was 4ft 1in tall.

His family relocated to India when he was 12 and later moved to England, where he had growth check-ups at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Before his career in film, Shah was recruited to a Japanese kabuki theatre in 1973, where he performed mime.

In 1976 he began working on his first film, Disney movie Candleshoe (1977), as a stand-in for one of the characters.

Since then he has worked on more than 100 films and was a scale and stunt double for some of the hobbits in Peter Jackson’s fantasy trilogy series.

His stunts include jumping 40ft off the deck of the boat in James Cameron’s 1998 film Titanic, and performing as a flying double for Christopher Reeve in the 1978 movie Superman.

Shah is also known for his creature work on fantasy films such as The Dark Crystal (1982) and has played multiple roles in the Star Wars series.

He acted opposite Tom Cruise in Sir Ridley Scott’s Legend (1985) and played Ginarrbrik, the servant of Tilda Swinton’s White Witch in The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe (2005).

In 2003 Guinness World Records named Shah the shortest professional stuntman currently working in films and in 2010 he was named the shortest person to wing walk.

Shah was strapped to a 1940s Boeing Stearman biplane for 10 minutes which flew 1,000ft in the air.