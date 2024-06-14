Opera champion overwhelmed by CBE honour in King’s Birthday Honours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opera champion overwhelmed by CBE honour in King’s Birthday Honours

By Press Association
Roy Bailie has been recognised for services to the economy and opera in Northern Ireland (NI Opera/PA)
One of Northern Ireland’s champions of opera has said he is “completely overwhelmed” after being made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Roy Bailie, chairman of NI Opera, has been recognised for services to the economy and opera in the region.

Tasked by the Arts Council for Northern Ireland to set up a new opera company in 2010, Mr Bailie has guided NI Opera to deliver productions winning international acclaim as well as developing and nurturing numerous young local singers.

Mr Bailie said: “I am completely overwhelmed by this award, which I would like to share with my colleagues at NI Opera.

“I could not be more proud of what this small but extremely professional and effective company has achieved both on the local and international stage.

“I would also like to pay tribute to my wife Paddy and my family for their unswerving support throughout every aspect of my career.”

Cameron Menzies, NI Opera’s artistic director, said: “Roy’s impact on opera in Northern Ireland is almost immeasurable.

“His extensive business expertise, visionary thinking and dogged determination have resulted in an opera company of which Northern Ireland can be justly proud.

“He has taken a traditional artform and given his team the freedom to think laterally and beyond the limits of preconceived ideas.

“He has also created a Young Artist’s Programme to encourage young local singers to develop their talent.”

Mr Menzies added: “His pragmatic approach alongside generous and unlimited hours of his time have enabled us to reach a whole new audience for the artform.

“Roy is such a worthy recipient.”

Roisin McDonough chief executive of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland said: “A warm congratulations to Roy Bailie.

“Roy Bailie has made an enormous contribution to opera and artistic life in Northern Ireland and fully deserves this great honour.”

In 1996, Mr Bailie became an OBE in recognition of services to printing.

He grew his company, the Baird Group, to become the fifth biggest and privately owned printing group in the UK, before leading the business in a transformation from print to professional services.

He is also the first person from Northern Ireland to be appointed to the Court of the Bank of England; was chair of the NI Tourist Board; NI chair of the Confederation of British Industry; director of UTV plc; and chair of the National Trust.

He was also appointed to the Court of Directors of the Bank of Ireland and chaired its Audit Committee.

He is currently chair of Binevenagh Coastal Lowlands Landscape Partnership, which aims to create new walks and access to one of Northern Ireland’s most remote coastal regions.

He was also chairman of Queen’s University Students’ Union Management Board from 2009-2016 and has been a member of Queen’s University Senate since 2018.