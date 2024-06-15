Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho becomes OBE in King’s Birthday Honours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho becomes OBE in King’s Birthday Honours

By Press Association
Performance poet, playwright and children’s author Joseph Coelho (David Bebber/PA)
Performance poet, playwright and children’s author Joseph Coelho (David Bebber/PA)

Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho has become an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours.

The performance poet, playwright and children’s author, who grew up in Roehampton, south-west London, is honoured for services to the arts, to children’s reading and to literature.

Coelho has had a love of poetry since he was a child, and though he studied archaeology at University College London, he continued to write.

In 2014, his debut poetry collection, Werewolf Club Rules, was published and he won the CLPE CLiPPA Poetry Award the following year.

His works include his Luna Loves… picture books, the dark series of Fairy Tales Gone Bad, which are re-imaginings of the classics, and the young adult novel The Girl Who Became A Tree.

Coelho has also released a range of lyrical children’s stories and poetry collections such as Overheard In A Tower Block, If All the World Were… and Poems Aloud.

In 2022, he was announced as the 12th Children’s Laureate, with his tenure coming to an end this year.

While accepting the title, Coelho said book publishing had “a long way to go” in terms of diversity and said he would aim to use his time as laureate to push for change on bookshelves by celebrating new voices, as he wanted to give “every young person an opportunity to see themselves as a writer”.

Sir Quentin Blake, Sir Michael Morpurgo, Dame Jacqueline Wilson, Michael Rosen and Julia Donaldson are also among those who have been Children’s Laureate.

Coelho recently contributed to the anthology Happy Here: 10 Stories From Black British Authors and Illustrators and released the lyrical picture book My Beautiful Voice.

Royal visit to Moreland Primary School
The Queen with Children’s Laureate and poet Joseph Coelho who has been made an OBE (Justin Tallis/PA)

His 2022 book The Boy Lost In The Maze, which draws on ancient Greek myths, is on the shortlist for the 2024 Carnegie Medal for writing.

Earlier this year, Coelho backed a letter, alongside other children’s laureates, to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer that demanded funding for books and encouraging reading for the under-sevens.

The letter, part of a campaign by the BookTrust, said the cost-of-living crisis was “tipping more families into poverty” and that it was “vital to recognise that children who read regularly are more likely to overcome disadvantage”.

It also called for long-term national investment to ensure low-income families get the support they need.