Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera honoured with OBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera honoured with OBE

By Press Association
Phil Manzanera of Roxy Music (Nick Ansell/PA)
Phil Manzanera of Roxy Music (Nick Ansell/PA)

Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera has become an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

The 73-year-old English songwriter and record producer was mentioned in the King’s Birthday Honours List for his services to music.

His most well known band, including singer Bryan Ferry, oboist Andy Mackay and drummer Paul Thompson, is famed for hits like Virginia Plain and Love is The Drug and topped the singles charts just once with a cover of John Lennon’s Jealous Guy.

Born in London in 1951 to a British father and Colombian mother, Manzanera spent a chunk of his early life in South America.

Earlier this year, his memoir Revolucion to Roxy was released which explored him growing up in 1950s Cuba, Hawaii and Venezuela amid changing Governments and Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s rise before he began his music career.

Roxy Music reunion
Roxy Music: Phil Manzanera, Bryan Ferry, and Andy Mackay (John Stillwell/PA)

He was part of Quiet Sun along with Charles Hayward and Bill MacCormick, who had worked with Robert Wyatt as part of the Canterbury scene with Matching Mole.

In 1972, aged 21, Manzanera became lead guitarist in the line-up of Ferry, Brian Eno, Thompson and Mackay and the band released their self-titled debut album Roxy Music.

They followed that up with 1973’s For Your Pleasure before Eno quit, and the band came out with Stranded, Country Life, Siren, Manifesto and Flesh And Blood.

However, they went on hiatus in 1983 following the release of their chart-topping record Avalon, one of the band’s four UK number ones.

They reunited in 2001 for a world tour, and Ferry, Mackay, Thompson and Manzanera have all performed together off and on since, most recently in 2022 for a series of shows to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Classic Rock Roll of Honour – London
Phil Manzanera is a winner of the Musicians’ Union Maestro Award at the Classic Rock Roll of Honour (Steve Parsons/PA)

Roxy Music were also the last musical guests of the final episode of the BBC’s Friday Night With Jonathan Ross in 2010 along with former England footballer David Beckham.

The band have pursued their own paths with Ferry releasing a string of solo albums and Manzanera and Mackay briefly collaborating as The Explorers.

On Manzanera’s website, he says: “I once had a band with Andy Mackay called The Explorers, it was more wanderlust  than wonderful, but I’m a musical explorer and the exploration never ends… there’s a world of music out there to discover and new musicians to play with.”

He has also worked on Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour’s hit album On An Island and Rattle That Lock and co-produced the psychedelic group’s record The Endless River.

Manzanera released his own 2015 album The Sound Of Blue and has toured with Gilmour in the UK, Europe and South America, and in 2011, his 1978 record K-Scope was sampled by the rappers Jay-Z and Kanye West on the song No Church In The Wild.

In 2012, he collected the maestro award at Classic Rock magazine’s Roll Of Honour prize show.

Three years later, he was made concert master of La Notte della Taranta, Italy’s largest free festival.

In 2019, Ferry, Eno, Manzanera and Mackay were all inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by John Taylor and Simon Le Bon from Duran Duran and were hailed by the body for their “iconoclastic” sound that has “changed drastically while balancing fine taste with maverick style”.

Manzanera has also written for Eno, Tim Finn, Wyatt and Gilmour, and started the North West London recording studio Gallery Studios which Roxy Music, Hot Chip, Eurythmics vocalist Annie Lennox, Paul Weller, Kevin Ayers, and The Pretenders star Chrissie Hynde have all used.