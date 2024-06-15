I’m lucky to be here: Gordon Ramsay has ‘really bad’ cycling accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

I’m lucky to be here: Gordon Ramsay has ‘really bad’ cycling accident

By Press Association
Gordon Ramsay was injured in a cycling accident (David Davies/PA)
Gordon Ramsay was injured in a cycling accident (David Davies/PA)

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been left shaken by a “really bad” cycling accident.

The presenter and restaurant owner, 57, who fronts the Kitchen Nightmares programme, shared photos of his clothes being torn and helmet crushed while biking in Connecticut in the US.

In an Instagram video on Saturday, he showed a purple bruise which appeared to cover a significant portion of his chest.

While his hands were shaking, Ramsay said: “Hey guys, it’s Gordon. I’d like to share a very important message with you all.

“You know how much I love cycling and triathlons and Ironman (races) etc and this week, unfortunately, I had a really bad accident and it really shook me and honestly I’m lucky to be here.

“Those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses in the hospitals looked after me this week, they were amazing but honestly, you’ve got to wear helmets.

“I don’t care how short the journey is. I don’t care… these helmets cost money, but they’re crucial, even with a kid’s short journey, they’ve got to wear a helmet now.

“I’m lucky to be standing here. I’m in pain. It’s been a brutal week. And I’m sort of getting through it.”

He added that it was a “massive” weekend due to Father’s Day, which takes place on Sunday.

Ramsay also captioned the post, writing that he was “doing OK and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato”.

He added that he was treated at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, Connecticut, and the helmet “saved” his life.