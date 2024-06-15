Clive Myrie ‘shaken’ after death threats detailed type of bullet ‘to kill me’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clive Myrie ‘shaken’ after death threats detailed type of bullet ‘to kill me’

By Press Association
Clive Myrie ‘shaken’ after death threats detailed type of bullet ‘to kill me’ (Tyler Hall/BBC)
Clive Myrie ‘shaken’ after death threats detailed type of bullet ‘to kill me’ (Tyler Hall/BBC)

British broadcaster Clive Myrie said he was left “shaken” after receiving death threats which involved “talking about the kind of bullet that he’d use in the gun to kill me”.

The Mastermind presenter is set to co-host the BBC’s election night coverage alongside Sunday morning political show presenter Laura Kuenssberg.

Myrie is taking over from previous anchor Huw Edwards, who resigned and left the BBC earlier this year after allegations that he paid a young person for sexually explicit photos.

BAFTA TV Awards 2024 – London
Clive Myrie (Ian West/PA)

The 59-year-old spoke about receiving more racial hatred since becoming a more prominent and “visible” presenter during an interview with Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

He said he had received faeces and “cards in the post with gorillas on”, as well as emails which read: “You shouldn’t be on our TV; you dress like a pimp”.

“But one chap issued death threats, and he was tracked down and prosecuted, and his death threats involved talking about the kind of bullet that he’d use in the gun to kill me and this kind of stuff,” Myrie said.

“I was shaken for a while after I’d been told. I thought it’s just someone showboating. It’s just bravado.

“And then they tracked down this character, and it turned out that he had previous convictions for firearms offences. So (I) thought, ‘Oh my God, what, if anything, might this person have been planning?’.”

Myrie, the son of Windrush generation parents from Jamaica, spoke about how the scandal affected his family.

Royal Windrush reception
Queen Camilla speaks with Clive Myrie and June Sarpong during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London to celebrate the Windrush Generation and mark the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush in 2023 (Chris Jackson/PA)

In 2017, it began to emerge that hundreds of Commonwealth citizens, many of whom were from the Windrush generation, had been wrongly detained, deported and denied legal rights.

It saw many British citizens, mainly from the Caribbean, denied access to healthcare and benefits and threatened with deportation despite having the right to live in the UK.

Myrie said his brother Lionel “now has the right to remain here”. However, his other brother Peter died from prostate cancer before the situation was sorted.

Becoming emotional, Myrie told host Laverne: “…Peter died before he got his stuff, and it’s just dreadful.

“He wanted to take his daughter to Jamaica, so that she could see her parents homeland and he couldn’t do that, he died of prostate cancer.

“There are still people who have received their compensation. It’s just very, very sad.”

Graham Norton Show – London
Clive Myrie gained a place on the BBC’s journalism trainee scheme in 1988 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Born in Bolton, Myrie studied Law at the University of Sussex before gaining a place on the BBC’s journalism trainee scheme in 1988.

“I didn’t want to be seen as a black journalist,” he said on Desert Island Discs.

“I wanted to be a journalist who just happens to be black. I didn’t want the BBC to fall into lazy thinking, which was so easy at the time,” he said

“Notting Hill Carnival – send the black guy, riot out on the street in some inner city area – send the black guy. I didn’t want that I wanted to do those stories.

“…I didn’t want my colour to define who I am, and the BBC understood that.”

Clive Myrie and Laura Kuenssberg
Clive Myrie and Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Myrie is now set to co-anchor the BBC’s election night coverage for the first time.

“(It is) a lot of pressure, and there’s a nervous energy there as well, which is wonderful,” he said.

“I’ve never presented an election programme in the UK before. I’m getting my head around a lot of statistics.

“But you know, we want to try and make it fun too; it is not just going to be a night for geeks. I hope it’s not just a night for political geeks.

“I want people to be able to tune in and get a sense of where this country is going and the buzz of being on the front line.

“This is the front line of what it means to be British regarding the elections.”

Myrie said the adrenaline rush of the July 4 election will keep him up until the “wee small hours” of the morning.