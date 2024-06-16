Natasha Bedingfield makes surprise appearance at Capital’s Summertime Ball

British singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield made a surprise appearance at Capital’s Summertime Ball.

The annual one-day music event, which takes place at Wembley Stadium, London, also saw performances from rapper Aitch, singer Caity Baser and all-female group Sugababes on Sunday.

Bedingfield, 42, who was not one of the pre-announced acts, entered the stage wearing an ombre dress before belting out her hits, Unwritten, and, These Words.

In a statement, she said: “I’m overjoyed with the fact that my songs are reaching a new generation of fans. Unwritten and These Words are such personal songs for me and to think, 20 years later, I’d be singing them at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is mind-blowing.

“The crowd was incredible, I feel so incredibly honoured to be asked to surprise the fans.”

Unwritten was recently used in the 2023 romantic comedy Anyone But You, and has garnered a new following.

Later in the evening, Meghan Trainor sang Whoops from her new album Limitless and Been Like This, her hit with American rapper T-Pain.

Introducing the song, she said: “Does anyone here love T-Pain as much as I do? He’s not here, don’t expect the best. I wish he was here. I’m sorry. That’d be so cool. I’m not that powerful.

“Okay, let’s sing this really loud for T-Pain.”

The American singer-songwriter, 30, also called it “the best day of my whole entire life” and the “best Father’s Day” that her husband, the Spy Kids film series actor Daryl Sabara will “ever have, minus the kids”.

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Before singing Made You Look, she also said: “It’s okay they’re watching, I love you Riley I know you know this song okay please sing every word with me let’s do this.”

Trainor and Sabara, have two sons, Barry Bruce, born 2023, and Riley, born in 2021.

The couple got engaged in December 2017 and tied the knot the following year.

Later during Capital’s Summertime Ball, American singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter donned an England shirt as she closed her set, while the Three Lions played their first match of the 2024 Euros.

While singing Nonsense, Carpenter also tweaked her lyrics to reference Capital FM saying “you bloody wrecked me” and almost mentioned Wembley Stadium.

Last year, Australian singer Kylie Minogue was the surprise act at Capital’s Summertime Ball.

Minogue was lifted onto the stage through a door, later revealing to fans she had to crouch in the tight space before going on to perform.