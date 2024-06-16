Natasha Bedingfield makes surprise appearance at Capital’s Summertime Ball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Natasha Bedingfield makes surprise appearance at Capital’s Summertime Ball

By Press Association
Natasha Bedingfield was not one of the pre-announced acts at Capital’s Summertime Ball (Ian West/PA)
British singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield made a surprise appearance at Capital’s Summertime Ball.

The annual one-day music event, which takes place at Wembley Stadium, London, also saw performances from rapper Aitch, singer Caity Baser and all-female group Sugababes on Sunday.

Bedingfield, 42, who was not one of the pre-announced acts, entered the stage wearing an ombre dress before belting out her hits, Unwritten, and, These Words.

In a statement, she said: “I’m overjoyed with the fact that my songs are reaching a new generation of fans. Unwritten and These Words are such personal songs for me and to think, 20 years later, I’d be singing them at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is mind-blowing.

“The crowd was incredible, I feel so incredibly honoured to be asked to surprise the fans.”

Unwritten was recently used in the 2023 romantic comedy Anyone But You, and has garnered a new following.

Later in the evening, Meghan Trainor sang Whoops from her new album Limitless and Been Like This, her hit with American rapper T-Pain.

Introducing the song, she said: “Does anyone here love T-Pain as much as I do? He’s not here, don’t expect the best. I wish he was here. I’m sorry. That’d be so cool. I’m not that powerful.

“Okay, let’s sing this really loud for T-Pain.”

The American singer-songwriter, 30, also called it “the best day of my whole entire life” and the “best Father’s Day” that her husband, the Spy Kids film series actor Daryl Sabara will “ever have, minus the kids”.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Premiere – London
Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Before singing Made You Look, she also said: “It’s okay they’re watching, I love you Riley I know you know this song okay please sing every word with me let’s do this.”

Trainor and Sabara, have two sons, Barry Bruce, born 2023, and Riley, born in 2021.

The couple got engaged in December 2017 and tied the knot the following year.

Later during Capital’s Summertime Ball, American singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter donned an England shirt as she closed her set, while the Three Lions played their first match of the 2024 Euros.

While singing Nonsense, Carpenter also tweaked her lyrics to reference Capital FM saying “you bloody wrecked me” and almost mentioned Wembley Stadium.

Last year, Australian singer Kylie Minogue was the surprise act at Capital’s Summertime Ball.

Minogue was lifted onto the stage through a door, later revealing to fans she had to crouch in the tight space before going on to perform.