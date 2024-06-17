Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood announces debut solo album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood announces debut solo album

By Press Association
Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood is releasing his solo debut music album (Westway Music)
Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has announced the release of his debut solo album which he says is a “perfect blend of drama, pathos, romance, and a touch of high camp”.

The album, titled Revelations: Songs Boys Don’t Sing, will be released on October 18 via the Westway Music label, and the Australian-British dancer and theatre director, 59, will also take it on tour in the UK next year.

Prior to the album release, Revel Horwood is also releasing the debut solo single This Is My Life, a dance floor update of Dame Shirley Bassey’s song.

Craig Revel Horwood at his All Balls And Glitter show at the Royal and Derngate in Northampton (PA)

He said: “I am thrilled to announce the release of my debut album! It’s a momentous occasion for me, and I can’t wait to share the songs I’ve carefully chosen.

“Throughout my musical journey, I’ve had the privilege of performing as both a dancer and a singer in numerous musicals. However, this album holds a special place in my heart as I’ve had the opportunity to select songs that truly resonate with me.

“Each track on the album is traditionally associated with female singers, which presented a delightful challenge.

“I embraced this opportunity to record these songs, knowing that it might be my only chance to give them my own interpretation.

“The album is a perfect blend of drama, pathos, romance, and a touch of high camp. I’ve poured my heart and soul into every note, hoping that you will love each and every song.

“Thank you for joining me on this incredible musical journey. I can’t wait for you to experience the magic of my album!”

Starting in April 2025, he will embark on a 53-date UK tour that begins in Eastleigh on April 4, and includes a London Union Chapel performance on April 26, with the tour set to end in Scotland’s Dunfermline on June 28.

Craig Revel Horwood is going on tour in 2025 to perform songs from his debut album (PA)

Tickets go on sale on June 17 at 10am, and are available from craigrevelhorwood.com, with the dance and TV star saying the tour date evenings promise to be a “‘Fab-U-Lous’ night of glamour, tall tales and big songs” from the album.

Revel Horwood has starred in many productions and pantomimes over the years, including playing the role of Miss Hannigan in the touring production of Annie, and he also directed and choreographed the UK tour of the musical Sister Act.

He is now Strictly’s longest-serving judge having been on the panel since the show started in 2004 and is an author, with debut novel Dances And Dreams On Diamond Street published in 2020.

Musical theatre label Westway Music is a music and film platform for artists who have performed on Broadway and the West End, with previous releases including Samantha Barks’ Into The Unknown and John Barrowman’s album, Centre Stage.