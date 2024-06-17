Rod Stewart defends support for Ukraine after booing at Germany gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rod Stewart defends support for Ukraine after booing at Germany gig

By Press Association
Sir Rod Stewart pledged support for Ukraine (Suzan Moore/PA)
Sir Rod Stewart pledged support for Ukraine (Suzan Moore/PA)

Sir Rod Stewart has launched a passionate defence of his support for Ukraine after he was booed at a gig in Germany while showing an image of the Ukraine flag and the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The London-born singer, 79, has been outspoken in his support for war-torn country and supported a family of seven refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion by helping them with lodging and bills.

Sir Rod has previously used the 1991 hit Rhythm Of My Heart, which he has described as a war song, throughout his tours as a dedication to Ukraine.

Platinum Jubilee
Sir Rod Stewart has often paid tribute to Ukraine during his shows (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Before performing the track at Leipzig’s Quarterback Immobilien Arena on Friday, he displayed the flag of Ukraine on a projector behind him.

The stage then displayed an image of Mr Zelensky on a big screen, while loud boos, shouts and whistles could be heard in videos posted on social media.

Sir Rod told the PA news agency: “I have supported the Ukrainian people throughout this war.

“From arranging for members of my family to take supplies to the country, to renting a house in the UK for a Ukrainian family, as well as employing two Ukrainians as part of my touring crew.

“So yes, I do support Zelensky and the people of Ukraine, and I will continue to do so.

“Putin must be stopped. I’m having the time of my life playing for German audiences, sharing some special memories, and I’m looking forward to playing my remaining dates here.”

Sir Rod previously organised with his family to hire lorries filled with supplies and had them driven to the border of Ukraine, before using the same vehicles to transport a group of refugees to safety in Berlin.

Sir Rod is set to return to Germany for shows at Hamburg’s Barclays Arena on Thursday, Cologne’s Lanxess Arena on June 25, and Munich’s Olympiahalle on June 28.