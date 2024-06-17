Coldplay to release new album on vinyl made from recycled plastic bottles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Coldplay to release new album on vinyl made from recycled plastic bottles

By Press Association
Coldplay (Peter Byrne/PA)
Coldplay (Peter Byrne/PA)

Coldplay are continuing their environmental focus by releasing their new album Moon Music on vinyl made from recycled plastic bottles.

The British band said the EcoRecord LP will be a “world first” and will reduce carbon emissions by 85% compared with traditional 140g vinyls, and prevent the manufacture of more than 25 metric tonnes of virgin plastic.

For a special notebook edition, 70% of the materials will be plastic collected by environmental nonprofit The Ocean Cleanup from the Rio Las Vacas in Guatemala, preventing it from reaching the Gulf of Honduras and the Atlantic Ocean.

The CD editions of the new album will also be created from 90% recycled polycarbonate, sourced from post-consumer waste streams.

This will reduce production emissions by around 78% and avoid the manufacture of more than five metric tonnes of virgin plastic, the band has said.

The environmental initiatives come after Coldplay recently claimed they have exceeded their climate change target while attempting to put on one of the greenest tours in history.

Earlier this month, the group said their CO2 emissions were “59% less” for the first two years of their Music Of The Spheres Tour compared to their stadium tour from 2016 to 2017, surpassing their initial 50% target.

The group have achieved this reduction by using rechargeable batteries fuelled by renewable sources for shows along with other efforts.

Coldplay have long campaigned for climate action, with frontman Chris Martin saying in 2019 that they would not launch a globe-trotting tour for their album Everyday Life due to environmental concerns.

Their upcoming 10th album, Moon Music, is set to be release on October 4 after its first single, feelslikeimfallinginlove, is released on June 21.

It follows 2021’s Music Of The Spheres, which went to number one in the UK charts and was nominated for album of the year and best pop vocal album at the Grammy Awards.

The band are set to headline Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage later this month when they will become the first act to headline the festival five times.