Nicola Coughlan becomes latest celebrity to model for Skims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Nicola Coughlan becomes latest celebrity to model for Skims

By Press Association
Nicola Coughlan can be seen in a new Skims advert (Lucy North/PA)
Nicola Coughlan can be seen in a new Skims advert (Lucy North/PA)

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has become the latest A-lister to model for Kim Kardashian’s underwear brand Skims.

It comes mere days after the second half of the romance drama’s third series dropped onto Netflix, starring Coughlan as leading lady Penelope Featherington.

Recent celebrities to have starred in Skims campaigns include England football star Jude Bellingham and pop singer Sabrina Carpenter.

In her modelling debut for the US clothing company the Irish actress can be seen wearing the brand’s soft lounge long slip dress in lemonade as well as the heather grey soft lounge long sleeve dress.

A video posted to the official Skims Instagram shows the 37-year-old amid a pink, ethereal-looking background, as she says: “Everybody’s wearing Skims.”

Sex Education star Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Bridgerton in the hit drama, commented on one of the posts with a series of shocked face emojis and love hearts.

The latest season of the Regency-style series, adapted from the books by Julia Quinn, focuses around the romance between Coughlan’s character and Colin Bridgerton, played by British actor Luke Newton.

Reality star Kardashian, 43, co-founded Skims with chief executive Jens Grede, who has also helped with the e-retail offshoot Mr Porter, the denim company Frame, and Tom Brady’s apparel brand Brady.