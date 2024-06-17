Sigala hails late Dario G star Paul Spencer as ‘true inspiration’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sigala hails late Dario G star Paul Spencer as ‘true inspiration’

By Press Association
Dario G was known for songs including Carnaval De Paris, Sunchyme and Ring Of Fire (Alamy/PA)
British DJ Sigala has hailed late Dario G star Paul Spencer as a “true inspiration”.

DJ and producer Spencer, who was known for songs including Carnaval De Paris, Sunchyme and Ring Of Fire, died on Monday following a battle with cancer.

He was 53, according to the BBC.

A post to his social media page on Monday said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Paul Spencer earlier today.

“He was positive until the end but this was one battle he could not fight anymore.

“He leaves behind a wonderful musical legacy and many happy memories for many people. He will be sadly missed by everyone who loved him.”

In the comments of the Instagram post Sigala, real name Bruce Fielder, 31, who is known for hits including Came Here For Love and Sweet Lovin’, said the DJ had encouraged him to get himself checked for cancer.

He said: “That’s so sad. A true inspiration, he brought joy to so many people and will live on forever through his music.

“Paul told me many times over the last year ‘Go get yourself checked’ so I’m passing on that message to anyone reading this, as I’m sure he would want me to.

“Our health should be more of a priority!

“He will be missed greatly. Sending love to his family, rest in peace buddy xx.”

British DJ MistaJam said he was sending his love and condolences to his friends and family.

Singer Sonique said: “Rest in peace my friend. We will miss you that’s for sure.”

The official Instagram page of charity Macmillan Cancer Support wrote: “We are sad to hear of Paul’s death and sending love to his friends and family.

“Last year he released a charity single, ‘Savour the Miracle of Life’ with the profits kindly being donated to us to help us support people living with cancer.

“He was incredibly kind and will be missed by everyone who knew him.”

Radio presenter Chris Stark encouraged people to listen to Dario G’s song Sunchyme “on loud”.

On X he called the late musician “one of the loveliest, supportive, brilliantly creative people I’ve ever known”.

Spencer revealed in an online post last year that he had stage four rectal cancer and a shadow on his liver.

In a video from January Spencer said his cancer had grown in his liver and had also spread to his lungs.