Love Island star ‘could have died’ after allergic reaction on flight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Love Island star ‘could have died’ after allergic reaction on flight

By Press Association
Love Island star ‘could have died’ after allergic reaction on flight (Ian West/PA)
Love Island star ‘could have died’ after allergic reaction on flight (Ian West/PA)

Jack Fowler said “complete negligence” from Emirates airline left him with the “real possibility of dying” after he claimed there were nuts in his on-board meal, despite flagging his severe allergy.

The Love Island star said he made the flight attendant aware of his nut allergy before being given a chicken curry which saw his throat “immediately” close up and his breathing become “extremely difficult”.

“I told the flight supervisor ‘If you don’t land this plane soon, I will die on this plane’. This then lead to the pilot speeding up the journey,” Fowler told his one million followers on Instagram.

Fowler said despite twice flagging his severe nut allergy twice, he claimed he was served a curry which contained cashew nuts.

“This left me with the real possibility of dying on the plane as I knew I needed emergency treatment immediately,” he said.

“I was given five tanks of oxygen, as well as administering my adrenaline pen (Epi Pen).

“…Once we landed I was rushed into Dubai’s airport hospital where I continued treatment.”

Fowler, who starred in ITV’s Love Island in 2018, shared several pictures of himself on the flight receiving treatment, tagging Emirates airline to say “it is not good enough”.

“I could have died on my flight. Complete negligence from your air host, put me in this state,” Fowler said on his Instagram story.

Love Island 2018
Jack Fowler joined Love Island in 2018 (ITV)

“Telling me your food doesn’t contain nuts when it does. What’s it going to take until people take food allergies seriously.”

In the post, the reality star and DJ warned all airlines that more needed to be done to protect those with severe dietary requirements.

“We board your flights and trust the cabin crew to aid us in a safe flight. Take more care,” he added.

Fellow Love Island stars Georgia Steel, Chris Hughes, Eyal Booker and Laura Anderson were among those wishing him well after the incident.

It comes a year after Fowler suffered a similar incident on a Qatar Airways flight, claiming he was served ice cream containing crushed pistachio nuts after having been offered pastries with nuts.

Representatives for Emirates have been contacted for comment.