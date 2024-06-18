King’s charity teams up with Chanel and le19M to teach future hatmakers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

King’s charity teams up with Chanel and le19M to teach future hatmakers

By Press Association
Maison Michel creative director Priscilla Royer at Barley Court workshops in Highgrove Gardens (Oliver Holms/King’s Foundation/PA)
Maison Michel creative director Priscilla Royer at Barley Court workshops in Highgrove Gardens (Oliver Holms/King’s Foundation/PA)

The King’s charity is to run a new millinery course in partnership with Chanel and le19M to train the next generation of hatmakers.

As the King and Queen joined racegoers on the first day of Royal Ascot, The King’s Foundation announced its first Metiers d’art Millinery Fellowship.

The students will spend time at le19M, Chanel’s creative hub for artisans in Paris, with the support of esteemed Parisienne hatmakers Maison Michel.

Royal Ascot 2024 – Day One – Ascot Racecourse
The Queen, dressed in a royal blue hat and outfit, arrive on day one of Royal Ascot (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The 35-week intensive programme, which begins in September, will be based at The King’s Foundation’s workshops at Highgrove Gardens in Gloucestershire and at the charity’s Trinity Buoy Wharf centre in London.

The future milliners will learn blocking, felt shaping, dyeing, feather and flower making, along with key couture skills and finishes, working to a creative brief inspired by the gardens at Charles’ country home Highgrove.

Creative director of Maison Michel, Priscilla Royer, will offer mentorship and guidance.

Maison Michel hats in the Kitchen Garden at Highgrove
Maison Michel hats in the Kitchen Garden at Highgrove (Oliver Holms/King’s Foundation/PA)

Daniel McAuliffe, education director at The King’s Foundation, said: “We are delighted to continue our work with Chanel and le19M on this exciting new programme.

“The Millinery Fellowship will be a much-needed postgraduate-level programme in the UK to prepare students to enter the workplace with the right skills, design confidence and industry insight.”

Chanel SAS and le19M president Bruno Pavlovsky said: “Our longstanding vision has been to nurture and develop the specialist skills of the Metiers d’art in order to recruit, train and transmit their savoir-faire to the next generation.

Hats at Royal Ascot in 2022
Hats at Royal Ascot in 2022 (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Initiatives like this fellowship programme are a way to highlight today’s relevance of these traditional metiers, ensuring they have a legitimate place in the creation of tomorrow.”

It follows the charity’s embroidery fellowship with Chanel and le19M which began in 2023.

Charles and Camilla took to a carriage as they joined the traditional procession at the start of the famous Royal Ascot meet on Tuesday.

Punters dressed in stunning hats, summer dresses and smart suits will cheer on the riders over the next five days at the Berkshire racecourse, with the most colourful and creative millinery creations shown off on Ladies Day on Thursday.