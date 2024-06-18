63-year-old handed restraining order after stalking TV presenter Fern Britton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

63-year-old handed restraining order after stalking TV presenter Fern Britton

By Press Association
James Haviland arrives at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court (Andrew Matthews/PA)
James Haviland arrives at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A 63-year-old man has been given a 10-year restraining order for stalking TV presenter Fern Britton by sending her flowers and staying in the cottage that she rented out in Cornwall.

James Haviland, of Great Oaks Chase, Chineham, Hampshire, pleaded guilty to stalking the former Celebrity Big Brother star without causing fear, alarm or distress, between November 20, 2021 and September 16, 2023, in the Wadebridge area.

He stayed in Ms Britton’s property for a week in September 2023, and made a further booking to stay there for another week in November of that year.

Television presenter Fern Britton (Ian West/PA)
Television presenter Fern Britton (Ian West/PA)

Haviland also stayed in the same village on three occasions between February and November 2022.

He also sent “unwanted” flowers to Ms Britton on three occasions, twice with a card, between November 2021 and July 2023 – and he also made an unfinished further order for flowers in June 2022.

Sentencing Haviland at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Stephen Apted said he had caused the former This Morning presenter “distress and anxiety” by his “prolonged campaign” of stalking.

As well as the restraining order, the defendant was handed a 12-month community order which requires him to complete 12 rehabilitation sessions and 150 hours of unpaid work – and he was told to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.